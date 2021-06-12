VERDIGRE — Kolach Days are taking place here this weekend.
The celebration Thursday night included the Verdigre Community Chorus presenting an informal concert in the park in weather over 90 degrees.
This was the first time this group has performed outside, and a large crowd gathered to enjoy “some favorite music,” including songs by the Everly Brothers.
Laurel Johnson directed the 28-member group whose members range from age 15 through their 80s. Johnson has led the sensational songsters for 15 of the group’s 34 years.
The dedicated participants average 20 practices a year. Nancy Pavelka is the accompanist and also is the accompanist for the Verdigre School.
The men of the chorus join groups from various towns towns in South Dakota for a men’s festival that will be in Verdigre in 2022. Each individual group sings two songs and a guest director leads all of the men in several songs that each group has practiced separately.
There are between 60 and 80 men who participate.