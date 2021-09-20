VALENTINE — The 26-year-old man accused of killing 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss in August pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Kevin Kilmer, formerly of Valentine, allegedly used an ax to kill Wittmuss on Aug. 23 in Kilgore. According to authorities, he later dumped her body on the side of a road near Kilgore.
Contact was made with Kilmer in Kilgore by the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office just hours after the purported slaying, but Kilmer allegedly fled on foot after allowing authorities into his residence.
He was apprehended the next morning by the Nebraska State Patrol, and Wittmuss’ body was found about three hours thereafter.
Kilmer appeared before Judge Mark Kozisek in Cherry County District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Todd Lancaster of Lincoln. Friday marked Kilmer’s first district court appearance following his waiver of a preliminary hearing in county court on Sept. 1.
According to court documents, Kilmer reaffirmed to Kozisek his desire to waive a preliminary hearing, which would establish probable cause that he committed the crimes of which he is accused.
Lancaster then motioned for Kilmer’s $1 million bond to be reduced, which was objected by Eric Scott, Cherry County attorney. Kozisek continued Kilmer’s bond at $1 million.
A pretrial conference for Kilmer was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17. If convicted, Kilmer faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty.