MADISON — A felony charge against a Battle Creek man who was accused of engaging in sexual activity with a teenage girl was dismissed on Thursday.
In an order announced on April 14, County Judge Donna Taylor ruled that 25-year-old Jaymes Werner did not commit the Class 2A felony he was charged with on Jan. 10. It was alleged that he engaged in sexual penetration with a teenage girl in October.
A preliminary hearing was held March 10 to determine whether probable cause existed to bind Werner’s case over to district court. Taylor took the case under advisement and returned her decision on March 22 before formally dismissing the charge at a hearing on April 14.
The judge ruled that the relationship described between Werner and the alleged victim is not included in the Nebraska Revised Statute that Werner had been accused of violating.
At Werner’s preliminary hearing, Deputy Madison County Attorney Joe Hurd called a Madison County sheriff’s deputy who investigated the purported incident to testify.
The deputy said a man had called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 3 to report that his daughter had been involved in a sexual encounter with Werner.
“(The man) indicated that he and his wife were out the previous night — they were out of town for an anniversary — and their daughter had left the residence early in the morning on Oct. 3 and attended a party at another location,” the deputy testified at the March 10 hearing. “They later learned that there had been some sexual activity between the defendant and (their daughter).”
The deputy said he interviewed the alleged victim, who said that she and Werner had smoked marijuana together outside the residence around 5:30 a.m. and were planning to watch television.
“Jaymes called her into the bedroom and started hugging the victim and then had her lay down on the bed a short time later,” he said. “And that escalated to — according to her — him pulling down her underwear and pants and caressing her.”
At some point during the alleged encounter, the girl said there had been a brief sex act committed by Werner.
Around this time, the deputy said the owner of the residence had gotten up to smoke a cigarette outside and, when he came back inside, the door to the bedroom was closed. The man apparently noted that it was unusual for the bedroom door to be closed. He also said that he heard a sound from inside the bedroom.
The homeowner, according to the deputy, knocked on the door, entered the bedroom and found a partially clothed Werner lying in the bed with the girl.
“So her story is corroborated by the fact that (the homeowner) actually saw them in the bedroom on or about the time she indicated this event occurred?” Hurd asked. The deputy agreed.
Werner posted 10% of a $10,000 bond on Oct. 5 and had remained out of jail. That bond was released back to him as a result of the dismissal.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said on Monday that the county attorney’s office was reviewing other charges to possibly file against Werner. Smith said prosecutors may file a misdemeanor charge, but that other felony charges were likely “off the table” because of the nature of the alleged encounter.