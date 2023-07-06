Mike Dohmen might have missed his calling. Perhaps he should’ve been a private detective.
With relative ease, a little ingenuity and help from established connections, the former Norfolk resident, who now lives in Hickman, managed to find several of the people he worked with at a supermarket in the late 1970s.
His goal: To organize a reunion of the late 1970s and early 1980s employees from Norfolk’s Hinky Dinky Store 102, a gathering that is now set to take place in Norfolk later this month.
“I’m pretty proud. I’m retired now, but if things would go south for me, I could be a private detective,” Dohmen said with a laugh. “I’ve looked up old obituaries, weddings, found names ...”
Hinky Dinky was an Omaha-based supermarket chain that had a presence in Norfolk until the mid-1980s. According to the brand’s spring/summer newsletter from 1968, Hinky Dinky Store 102 opened to replace the smaller, out-moded Store 50, which had been in operation in Norfolk since 1950.
“It was downtown on maybe Third Street,” Dohmen said of the store’s original location.
The “new” Hinky Dinky opened in May 1968 as one of the original anchor stores in the Sunset Plaza Mall, occupying 15,000 square feet of floor space. It was located in roughly the same area where Renegade Stores now operates.
Dohmen worked at Hinky Dinky in Norfolk during his late high school and junior college years of 1976 to 1979. He had worked for a competitor before applying at Hinky Dinky, a company he credits for helping him form a strong work ethic.
“I remember the work. We worked hard, and we loved it,” he said.
It also provided a means to form good friendships and great memories.
“Everyone was so close-knit. ... We just all hung out together outside of work,” he said. “Even the employees that were quite a bit older than us in high school and college — we hung out with them. It was a very close-knit group.”
Dohmen left Hinky Dinky to attend college and later ended up owning six grocery stores at various times during his working years. Gary Anderson of Laurel also ended up owning grocery stores after spending time serving as a manager at Hinky Dinky.
Dohmen said it was a conversation with Anderson that ultimately led to the idea of seeking former coworkers for a reunion. The two had been business partners and remained in touch over the years.
Recently, Dohmen said, he ended up bumping into a former Hinky Dinky coworker he hadn’t seen in decades. When he mentioned the encounter, Dohmen said Anderson told him he’d had a similar meeting with another former coworker, as well.
“These were great people,” he said.
Dohmen suggested the idea of trying to contact other former coworkers and organizing a reunion and, as he began searching for and contacting people, interest in the event snowballed.
“I had no expectations, but as I contacted people, people were thrilled,” he said. “I was just overwhelmed by how excited people are. It’s crazy.”
He expects about 35 former employees from the late 1970s and early 1980s — some traveling from as far away as Wyoming, Texas and Arkansas — will be at the event that is set to take place at Skyview Lake Park on Saturday, July 22.
One former coworker who has expressed excitement about the reunion is now in her 90s, and Dohmen said he would help in whatever way he could to make sure she could attend.
Dohmen said he’s excited to spend time and catch up with former coworkers, especially those with whom he lost contact over the years. The reunion will include a trivia contest where winners will receive old Hinky Dinky memorabilia.
“We’ve talked to so many people. We just can’t wait,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”