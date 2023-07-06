Several employees from the Hinky Dinky grocery store No. 102, which operated in Norfolk from 1968 to the mid-1980s, will gather in Norfolk for a reunion that was organized on a whim by former employee Mike Dohmen, who now lives in Hickman. In this 1968 file photo, workers place signage on the outside of Hinky Dinky Store 102 in Norfolk. The store’s opening coincided with the opening of the Sunset Plaza Mall in the spring of 1968. It operated in the area of the mall where Renegade Stores now is located until closing in the mid-1980s.