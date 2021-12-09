Chambers High School walked away from the Class D2 play production championships on Wednesday with a top-three finish for the second year in a row.
The cast and crew of 13 finished third on the opening day of the one-act championships and was awarded the most outstanding technical crew with their performance of “Waltzing the Dragon,” directed by Jeremy Woeppel.
O’Neill St. Mary’s placed fourth with its production of “They Promised Her the Moon,” directed by Christina Spader. Arnold High School’s performance of “The Diviners” earned the school a first-place finish, and Potter-Dix was the runner-up with "Chateau La Roche.”
For Chambers, there were myriad shoes to fill following the graduation of several seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, Woeppel said.
“There’s been a foundation laid and, you know, last year we were runner-up and lost a good group of seniors, but these seniors that I have now at Chambers were fantastic,” he said. “It was this group’s third year of going to state one-act, and that was just a win for me as a coach.”
“Waltzing the Dragon” centered on a high school student-athlete named Danny (Cade Farewell), who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at a young age.
As a boy, Danny began to experience significant behavioral changes and repeated struggles in school. He had low energy, drank excess amounts of fluids and slept constantly.
Nobody — not Danny’s mother nor his friends — noticed his symptoms. One night, Danny collapsed onto his bathroom floor and had to be rushed to the hospital. Soon after, he was diagnosed as a diabetic, and he struggled with his diagnosis for an extended period of time.
His friends made fun of him, and he started dealing with the everyday struggle of constant checks of his blood sugar level and insulin injections. Danny, frustrated that he couldn’t just live a normal life, had to start “waltzing the dragon.”
Seven years after his diagnosis, in high school, Danny decided not to eat lunch or take his insulin on the day he had a basketball game. He subsequently fell ill and collapsed on the court, and a group of people had to revive him.
That was when Danny finally realized how seriously he had to take his diabetes diagnosis. Danny’s crush, Callie (Claire Woeppel), detailed the struggles her father had encountered because he didn’t take his diabetes seriously — blindness, being wheelchair-bound and undergoing a strict dialysis regimen.
The play was inspired by the real-life, Type 1 diabetes diagnosis of Jeremy Woeppel. Woeppel said he was diagnosed with diabetes 34 years ago and knows several people in the community who are also diabetic.
“I just wanted to show awareness to what a Type 1 diabetic has to go through their whole entire life, because there’s no downtime,” he said.
Chambers also garnered most outstanding technical crew honors after previously not having a crew. Woeppel said he found a group of four people who went above and beyond and were major contributors to the production’s run to the state championships.
Farewell, a senior who was named one of Class D2’s outstanding performers, called Wednesday’s performance one of his best.
“This is my third time here, and I feel that out of all three, this one tops them all,” Farewell said. “As a crew, it was our best one we had all year, so I’m definitely proud of everyone.”
ST. MARY’S, on the heels of a third-place finish in 2020 and a state championship in 2019, also has made itself at home in Norfolk.
The school’s fourth-place production of “They Promised Her the Moon” followed the life of Geraldine “Jerrie” Cobb, who was the first woman to pass astronaut testing in 1961. Jerrie was played by Delaney Wohlert.
The play highlighted Jerrie’s aspirations to fly from a young age, as well as her record accomplishments as she grew up.
Cobb passed her private pilot’s test at 16 and earned her commercial pilot’s license at 18. Cobb earned world records for speed, altitude and distance in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
But despite Cobb’s flying prowess and her ability to pass two astronaut testing phases, she was never given the opportunity to go to space. The U.S. Naval School of Aviation pulled the plug on astronaut testing at the time, and none of the 13 women, including Cobb, were given an explanation as to why.
The play also featured the story of Jackie Cochran (Alyssa Fehringer), a trailblazer for female pilots, and Dr. William Randolph Lovelace (Andrew Koehlmoos), a physician who made significant contributions to aerospace medicine.
Spader said she loves historical plays, and when she read “They Promised Her the Moon” by Laurel Ollstein, she knew she had the right kids for the play. Spader also thought Cobb’s story was worth presenting.
“We talked a lot about her perseverance and finding hope, even though (Cobb’s) dreams were shattered,” Spader said. “That applies to life, too. So I like doing stories that have a message and that the students can apply beyond this.”
Spader said she thought Wednesday’s performance was St. Mary’s best, and that anybody who outperformed St. Mary’s deserved the recognition they got.
Fehringer and Koehlmoos, both seniors, were pleased with both their individual and group performances.
“As a group, I feel like we did amazing, and this was our best performance yet,” Fehringer said. “For myself, I think we did what we’ve been asking for, and I performed my heart out.”
Koehlmoos said the key for him was fixing exactly what his coaches told him he needed to fix.
“I came out as a senior and laid it all out. As a group, I thought everybody knew that this is where we had to lay it all out on the line, and I thought we did that.”
Shickley and Wilcox-Hildreth finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in Class D2.
Reagan Cool of Arnold was the most outstanding female performer, and Gunnar Oleson of Potter-Dix was the most outstanding male performer.
The play production championships continue at the Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday with the Class C1 and C2 performances.
