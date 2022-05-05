New customers had a chance to learn more about a longtime Norfolk business last Thursday.
Jesus Estrada, who has owned and operated La Macarena in downtown Norfolk since 2000, spoke through an interpreter to guests about the shop’s history and offered visitors a tour of the sprawling Hispanic grocery and gift store at 309 W. Norfolk Ave.
The event was the second of its kind organized by members of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s newest initiative — the Hispanic Business Council, a group with a multi-faceted goal of helping Hispanic business owners in the area.
Chamber president Austen Hagood said he and Juan Sandoval, assistant director of the Nebraska Business Development Center, began discussing the idea to create such an initiative shortly after he took on the chamber’s leadership role.
“It’s been an idea (Juan) had been kicking around for 10 years maybe ... at least a couple of years before I got here,” Hagood said. “I had a similar idea without even talking to him. We started brainstorming, and it snowballed into this.”
The group’s goal is to help Hispanic business owners access resources, increase networking opportunities and promote their businesses, as well as help them discover aspects of the chamber that could be of benefit to them.
Sandoval said statistics have shown that about 50% of the businesses created in the past five years have been minority-owned, including those owned by women, Blacks and Hispanics. Many minority-owned businesses struggled during the pandemic because their owners didn’t know where to turn for information on the available resources for assistance, Sandoval added.
Language and comfort level can create additional barriers in building relationships and accessing resources within the business community, he said. The new initiative at the Norfolk chamber helps to bridge those gaps so entrepreneurs in the Hispanic community can find support through the chamber’s network.
“There’s many businesses that don’t know each other,” Sandoval said. “They have businesses that are looking for employees, subcontractors, some help, and we have some other businesses that are struggling because they don’t have projects. So how can we bring them together in one place?”
About six businesses make up an advisory board for the council, and they provide guidance and offer resource information. They also help set events like the one at La Macarena.
The first event of its kind took place a little more than a month ago at Tu Casa Restaurant, whose owners were on hand at La Macarena for last Thursday’s event to show their support.
Christine Torres, events director at the chamber, said the group is working hard on building the relationships, as well as making sure materials provided through the chamber are translated so those who are not fluent in English can understand what events and resources are available.
Sandoval said the council provides a benefit to the chamber and the Norfolk business community as well because it helps boost involvement and provides a great opportunity in terms of economic development.
The chamber already is seeing buy-in from non-Hispanic chamber members. Hagood said several in the Norfolk area business community have inquired about a potential role they could play in their efforts to welcome more diversity within the chamber, which is the ultimate goal.
“The goal is to bring them all together so they feel more comfortable with each other, and they can participate and know each other, and they can help each other,” Sandoval said.
Hagood said the most successful day for the Hispanic Business Council would be when it is no longer needed: “We’re casting out a wide net, seeing what we can get done, and then one day, we’ll get rid of it all, and it will just be one.”
“That day, we can say we were successful,” Sandoval added.