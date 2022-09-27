A culture of excellence fostered by a commitment to outstanding service, fresh food and gracious hospitality led to Jerry’s Hilltop Cafe and Catering being recognized on Monday as an inductee into the 2022 Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame.
Around 100 people gathered for food and refreshments at the cafe southwest of Randolph to celebrate the business’ accomplishment.
The hall of fame is a recognition program started by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha to honor deserving local and area businesses for their longevity, commitment to their employees and involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Jerry’s Hilltop got its start in 1969, when Alice “Toots” Albers and her husband, Jerry, purchased the business from Toots’ mother. The business started as a gas and service station and had a full garage on the south end, small cafe, oil room and a bunk room that served truckers before sleeper cabs became the norm.
In the 1990s, the restaurant expanded into the garage area before the eventual evolution of a convenience store. About 12 years ago, the east dining room was affixed.
Five Albers siblings — Jerry’s and Toots’ children — started working at the restaurant in some capacity as kids and still work there today.
A letter nominating Jerry’s Hilltop for the hall of fame said the business had hired countless teenagers in its 53 years of business and helped transform young employees into upstanding adults.
“They are willing to help their employees in any way they can,” the letter said, “by helping them to doctor’s appointments and with financial problems. They are willing to help families in need.”
Jacob Arkfeld, senior adviser for First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk, commended the family-run business for its longevity and ability to evolve over the past 53 years.
“You guys check the box on everything we were looking for,” he said.
Arkfeld credited the Albers family for their generosity through the years to customers and employees.
“You’ve always been there for them,” he said, “and that’s a testament to you and your family.”
In addition to extended family and friends, several longtime and frequent patrons of the restaurant attended Monday’s reception.
John Grindvold of Hartington, who will turn 103 years old on Friday and was embraced by a singing of “Happy Birthday,” said he had made the 30-minute drive to Jerry’s two times a month on average for the last 15 years. Grindvold said he had heard Jerry’s had great food and wanted to give the restaurant a try.
“People weren’t kidding when they told me they had really good home-cooked meals,” he said.
Grindvold added that the Swiss steak is his go-to entrée at the restaurant.
After accepting the restaurant’s induction into the business hall of fame, the Albers family presented several customers with awards as tokens of appreciation, including Grindvold.
A number of employees also were recognized for their commitment to the restaurant. All of Jerry’s employees are necessary to “keep the wheels turning,” said Brad Albers, one of Toots’ and Jerry’s five children.
“We’re truly grateful for all of this,” he said. “All these people, this is why we do it.”