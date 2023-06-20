WAYNE — “Juneteenth: Free-ish since 1865,” read the red, yellow and green tablecloths at the Juneteenth celebration at Bressler Park in Wayne on Monday afternoon.
That Ain’t Right, a group formed by Wayne citizens in response to George Floyd’s death in 2020, has hosted a Juneteenth celebration every year since its forming, making Monday its fourth annual celebration.
The organization named this year’s theme, “Celebrating the progress and building on the promise.”
Juneteenth, the United States’ newest federal holiday, celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. and honors the date June 19, 1865.
Although President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, ordering Confederate states to release their slaves, many slave owners refused to adhere to the proclamation. Some slave owners in Texas kept their slaves for an additional 2½ years.
Union soldiers made their way through the south, alerting enslaved African Americans of their freedom and ordering slave owners to grant that freedom. The last slaves freed were thought to be in Galveston, Texas.
“Many people think it came in an instant,” said Joseph Weixelman, professor of history at Wayne State College. “But the point of my message is that freedom came gradually and is still coming gradually to this day.”
Weixelman shared information about Juneteenth’s history as well as a history of how slavery spread and was abolished slowly in the United States, making freedom a lengthy process.
Weixelman reminded guests that for a time, Nebraska was a slave territory, and cities like Omaha and Nebraska City held slaves until 1861.
“It’s heavy, but it’s necessary,” said Endia Casey-Agoumba of the history lesson. “To move forward, you must investigate the past.”
Casey-Agoumba, chairperson of That Ain’t Right, drew guests’ attention to the trees in Bressler Park, where a total of 10 slave narratives from Texas were posted.
“There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation,” Casey-Agoumba said. “One way we can learn about history is through slave narratives.”
Weixelman explained that in the 1930s historians were sent south to interview former slaves, who were then mostly in their 80s and 90s. They collected around 18,000 slave narratives this way.
Today, the narratives reside in the Library of Congress and can be accessed online.
“I invite you to go online and access a treasure trove of information,” Weixelman said regarding the narratives.
Monday’s festival doubled as an ice cream social. After preliminary speeches, That Ain’t Right volunteers encouraged patrons to help themselves to ice cream refreshments or make their own by combining ingredients in a sealable bag and shaking the contents.
The significance of the ice cream social was to honor a time in history, characterized by Jim Crow laws, when White people in the south didn’t allow African Americans to eat vanilla ice cream in public except for on the Fourth of July.
Speakers shared a quote from writer Audre Lorde from her essay “The Fourth of July,” saying, “The waitress was white, and the counter was white, the ice cream I never ate ... that summer I left childhood was white.”
That Ain’t Right continues to promote history, equality and togetherness.
“It’s fun to have this community, and I’ve learned so much about our history and our roots,” volunteer and member Karen Granberg said. “We are able to visit with each other and ask each other questions we still have.”
The organization also hosts a march to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.
Donations collected at Monday’s event will go toward the organization’s cost of promoting Juneteenth and hosting the event.