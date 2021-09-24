A livestock producer southwest of Madison who has about 300 head of feeder cattle and wants to expand cleared the first round of consideration Thursday evening following a public hearing in front of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application of Thomas Pfeifer to operate a medium livestock feeding operation of up to 999 head of feeder cattle on property located at 55121 826th Road. The cattle would arrive about 500 pounds and then be fattened.
Pfeifer has 40 acres zoned A-1, which is the most intensive agricultural district. He told commissioners he has been raising cattle since 2010 and wants to prepare for the future.
While the permit for the next classification goes up to 999 head, Pfeifer said on 40 acres he could only go that big if he would put in a deep pit barn, and he doesn’t intend to do that.
Pfeifer said he also has been working with the DEQ, which has suggested he build a ditch to keep the water from the cattle yards separate from the other drainage from his property.
Nobody spoke in opposition, but one neighbor said he would be concerned if manure runs off from the yards onto his property. The neighbor, who owns property to the east, said he also doesn’t want to have wet spots in his field as he has tiled his property to avoid that.
Pfeifer said he would follow the DEQ recommendations and probably just go one yard at a time to make sure he isn’t creating any issues for the neighbor. He said it should not cause any more drainage than what now occurs.
Nobody lives within the setback requirements in any of the directions.
Commissioner Merlin Oswald went to the property to examine it and the water runoff. Oswald said he believes both parties reported fairly what has occurred. Oswald said Pfeifer has shown concern for his neighbors.
“I don’t don’t think he’s going into it blindly,” he said.
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said it was good to see two neighbors who discussed their concerns ahead of the meeting and tried to work them out.
The application will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration.