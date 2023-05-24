MADISON — Acquiring 80 acres of land recently should enable a family cattle business to expand.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 3-0 to approve the application of Reigle Cattle Co. for a large animal feeding operation on property at 55527 823rd Road, Madison.
The feedlot is located about 4 miles south and 2 miles east of Madison and is licensed for up to 14,000 cattle. The permit still needs approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), which is reviewing a copy of the plan.
If approved, the feedlot could add an additional 11,000 cattle or up to 25,000 cattle.
Andy Reigle said the proposed expansion has been considered for several years. Reigle said his grandfather started the cattle operation in the mid-1950s. The last expansion was in 2012 on the north side of the county road.
“When we built that feedlot, we made that lagoon big enough to take the water off from the west — about 40 acres of that water,” Reigle said. “We chose to take that water rather than divert it with hopes of acquiring that property down the road rather than divert it.”
The 80 acres were recently acquired in a swap of land, he said. The first of the phased expansion will be on the south 40 acres that drains into the lagoon.
The second phase will be the north 40 acres that will go into a yet to be constructed lagoon, which is in the northeast part of the 80 acres.
The expansion requires a setback of 3,960 feet from surrounding homes.
Heather McWhorter, Madison County zoning administrator, said two residences fall within the setback, and notarized livestock waivers have been signed. One of the residences has been vacant for at least 20 years.
She said the application received a score of 479 on the county’s matrix. A score of at least 350 is needed to pass.
Travis Caspersen with Settje Agri-Sciences & Engineering answered questions from commissioners.
Ron Schmidt, county commissioner, asked them to discuss how nitrates with water are handled.
“There have been comments like how we (county board) give out these feedlot permits like candy,” Schmidt said. “I realize you guys go through (a lot of procedures) and it’s a big expense and a lot of things go into this.”
Reigle said most of the property’s wells go down at least 130 feet, and there is considerable clay that keeps the lagoons from leaching.
Caspersen said there is nitrate testing, including three monitoring wells. The water is checked for nitrates, ammonia and fluorides.
Every irrigation well is checked for nitrates, and the effluent is tested and has to be applied at a determined, calculated rate. It is submitted and reported to the state, Caspersen said.
Schmidt said he appreciates the information as sometimes there isn’t a good understanding of what truly goes on.
Caspersen and Reigle also shared a site map, showing the proposed layout of the feedlot. They said there is plenty of land available to apply the liquids for use as fertilizer.
Caspersen said when the lagoon to the north is needed, testing will be completed to make sure there is adequate clay to hold the water. If there is not, a synthetic liner will be installed, he said.
Provided the family receives approval from the NDEE, Regile said the family would chop the silage off the south 40 acres and then start dirt work for the pens in the fall.