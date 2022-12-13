MADISON — A Norfolk woman accused of concussing a teenager in November is set to be tried in Madison County District Court after a county court judge bound her case over on Monday.
Following a preliminary hearing, Judge Ross Stoffer ruled there was probable cause that Lovey Cosme, 33, committed felony child abuse, thus prompting the transfer of jurisdictions in her case.
Cosme was charged with the sole count in early November after a 14-year-old girl was diagnosed with a concussion sustained through repeated punches to the head. Cosme was the person who dealt the blows, the teenager told police.
Norfolk police detective Scott Hansen testified at Monday’s brief preliminary hearing. On Nov. 8, Hansen began investigating an incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Impala Drive the night before, he said. Norfolk patrol officers had responded to reports of alleged physical altercations involving Cosme, the 14-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister.
Hansen said the teenager told a responding officer that Cosme had become upset with the two girls, leading to a verbal argument that turned physical.
During the squabble, Hansen testified, Cosme is believed to have pinned the 14-year-old on her stomach before repeatedly punching the girl in the back of the head. Cosme eventually let the girl up, the teenager had said.
The 14-year-old said she tried to avoid Cosme after the physical altercation, but Cosme purportedly was directing profane statements at her, triggering another fight in which Cosme allegedly brought the teenager to the ground again and punched her several times.
The 11-year-old, Hansen said, told officers that she witnessed the physical altercation.
At one point, the detective said, there was a third dispute again perpetrated by Cosme. The 14-year-old became physically sick and had started to vomit after the altercations, Hansen said.
A family friend picked the two girls up from Cosme’s residence later that evening.
The teenager, who had a visible cut underneath one of her eyes, had complained of a terrible headache, Hansen said, and the family friend was concerned enough to drive the girl to the emergency room.
While talking to police, the girl said she had been diagnosed with a concussion. Hansen said at Monday’s hearing that he had reviewed medical reports indicating that the girl had sustained head trauma.
When asked about the allegations by a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services worker who assisted with the case, Cosme said she “may have” hit the girls, according to testimony. She didn’t say anything else about what had happened.
Brad Ewalt, Cosme’s attorney, didn’t cross-examine Hansen or make an argument against binding her case over.
Stoffer said the state met its burden. Defendants charged with felonies in Nebraska have the right to a preliminary hearing before a judge, who decides if enough evidence exists for continued prosecution of said felony.
Ewalt did ask Stoffer to reduce Cosme’s bond, which the judge had lowered from $25,000 to $10,000 on Dec. 1.
A juvenile case had begun as a result of the allegations against Cosme, Ewalt said. As such, Cosme is required to undergo programming as part of a case plan through the DHHS. But she can’t partake in programming if she’s in jail, Ewalt said.
The defense attorney asked Stoffer to reduce Cosme’s bond to $5,000, adding that he didn’t think Cosme had much of a prior criminal history.
Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, said Cosme has a prior child abuse conviction. Court records show that Cosme was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of child abuse in Scotts Bluff County in 2019 and sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Stoffer reduced Cosme’s bond to $5,000, requiring that she post $500 to get out of jail. The judge ordered Cosme not to have contact with the two children except as provided in her pending juvenile case.
“This is a chance for you to start proving that you’re going to abide by all the terms and follow what the DHHS recommends as well,” Stoffer said.
Cosme is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, Jan. 19.