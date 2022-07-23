MADISON — Andrew Wilson said at his sentencing hearing on Friday that prison wouldn’t do him any good.
And District Judge Mark Johnson told Wilson that he might be right, but society needs a break from Wilson breaking the law.
Johnson sentenced the 43-year-old to 3 to 5 years in prison for a burglary conviction stemming from a May 2021 incident in which he stole a paint sprayer worth several thousand dollars from an apartment that was under renovation.
On May 25, 2021, Norfolk police were dispatched to an apartment complex in response to a report from a maintenance manager about a Graco 395 paint sprayer worth roughly $5,000 having been taken from an unoccupied apartment.
The maintenance manager suspected that Wilson, who resided in the same apartment building, stole the equipment. Wilson told police that he didn’t know anything about the missing spray painter and refused consent to search his apartment.
Three days later, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of South First Street for a hit-and-run accident. Before the accident call, the maintenance manager discovered that Wilson had been trying to sell the spray painter.
The maintenance manager arranged for Wilson to meet him near the 2200 block of South First Street under the guise of purchasing the sprayer. When the manager arrived in the area to confront Wilson about the paint sprayer, Wilson rapidly left the area, crashing into several other vehicles. The manager apparently brandished a gun and shot at Wilson during their interaction.
Wilson then drove a few miles south before crashing into a field and fleeing on foot. Officers recovered the stolen paint sprayer in his vehicle and later located Wilson in a nearby field and arrested him.
In a separate incident last December, Wilson was arrested after he was spotted by a Nebraska state trooper driving at a high rate of speed across an intersection in Norfolk. The trooper began to follow Wilson and noticed that his vehicle had defective lighting and no plates, so a traffic stop was initiated.
According to an affidavit, Wilson was fidgety and had slurred speech during the stop. Wilson apparently stumbled out of the vehicle and had difficulties with his balance.
Field-sobriety maneuvers later showed indicators of impairment, although a preliminary breath test showed no presence of alcohol. Wilson later was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Meth also was found during an inventory search of Wilson’s vehicle.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, recommended 3 to 5 years of imprisonment for Wilson in the burglary case as part of a plea agreement and an additional 6 months for attempted possession of meth and driving under the influence.
Kiernan told Johnson that part of what factored into prosecutors recommending a prison sentence was Wilson’s criminal history, which consists largely of theft and drug convictions.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said a common denominator in Wilson’s crimes is substance abuse. Wilson started using marijuana when he was 11 years old and meth when he was 13. A family member taught Wilson how to cook meth when he was a teenager, Hartner said.
“He knows he needs treatment. He needs to address his substance abuse issues,” she said.
A probation sentence would allow Wilson to address his issues with meth, support his children and start counseling, Hartner said.
Wilson asked Johnson to sentence him to probation. Wilson said he had dealt with health problems recently, but “God’s given me a second chance at life.”
“That really opened up my eyes and told me, ‘You need to change your choices and do something better in your life,’ ” Wilson said. “I’m asking you to give me that opportunity.”
But Johnson said it was difficult to ignore Wilson’s criminal history.
“Mr. Wilson, you’re a career thief, and I don’t know whether or not that goes along with your drug offenses — which I can imagine you have struggled with — but I just see a litany of theft charges,” the judge said.
Johnson said Wilson should know how seriously people treat having their property stolen in which they use to make a livelihood with. It’s difficult to believe that Wilson won’t reoffend based on his prior criminal history, the judge said.
“While I would agree, Mr. Wilson, that, perhaps, incarceration does not help you, it prevents you from causing harm to the community by keeping you out of the community for a period of time and giving a rest to the community,” Johnson said.
Wilson will have to serve 15 months less credit for 139 days served before he becomes eligible for parole and 30 months less time served before he is eligible for mandatory release, with good behavior.
In addition to the 3- to 5-year prison sentence, Johnson sentenced Wilson to 7 months in the Madison County Jail for attempted possession of meth and driving under the influence, plus a $500 fine and a license revocation of 6 months. Wilson was given credit for 98 days already served in the county jail. Once his jail sentence is complete, Wilson will be transported to a Department of Corrections facility.
Others appeared for sentencing on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Angela R. Flores, 44, Madison County Jail, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 32 days served, costs.
— Rene Garcia, 28, Newman Grove, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 39 days served, costs.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD
— Dennis J. Wilson, 31, Madison County Jail, 36 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 94 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Probation violation for possession of alprazolam
— Luke R. Sukup, 27, 110 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 6, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 35 days served, costs.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Monte C. Sorrells, 36, Omaha, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Johnson remanded Sorrells’ custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and set his bond at $100,000.
Probation violation for possession of psilocybin
— Neptali Ramirez, 20, 1121 McIntosh Road, 180 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, costs.