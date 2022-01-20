As more corporations try to show how environmentally conscious they are, farmers could benefit by getting paid to use production practices that return more carbons to their fields.
Mariah Murphy of Missouri Valley, Iowa, provided a presentation titled “TruTerra Carbon Sequestration” during the Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show last week in Norfolk.
TruTerra is one of the companies that pays farmers to sell their carbons. The company, which is part of Land O’Lakes, then sells the carbons to corporations and completes soil testing and other aspects required for the program.
Murphy said climate has been an issue for farming going back to the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s. And now, extreme storms are becoming more common with climate change.
Murphy, who grew up on a farm in Missouri, said a 6-inch or 7-inch rain when she was growing up was rare. Now, it seems, there’s at least one each summer, she said.
“You’re starting to see much more frequent intense storms happening, but you’re also starting to see the soil moisture shifting,” Murphy said.
The moisture patterns are changing, with more of the moisture shifting north. North Dakota, for example, is getting more rain and experiencing yield increases, Murphy said.
Companies like Microsoft have noticed this about the climate and seek to reduce the carbon emissions, she said.
In 2020, about 1,000 companies made a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to become carbon neutral and start focusing on climate change. They need a way to make that change, and that’s why they are spending money and research dollars to do it, she said.
Carbon is measured through soil sampling and modeling in the soil. There are three certified companies that do carbon measuring.
Farmers who sign up with TruTerra may receive up to $20 per ton of carbon they sequester up front. The company also will handle the soil testing and other tasks needed to make sure the farmer qualifies.
“Our offer is open until Feb. 1,” Murphy said. “We just started it in December.”
Land O’Lakes works with a lot of companies that put products on grocery store shelves. These companies want to promote how environmentally aware they are and are willing to pay to reduce their carbon footprint because many consumers are willing to pay a premium for it. Other consumers will buy only products from environmentally conscious companies.
Murphy, who has worked for Land O’Lakes since an internship in 2013, said her company had already paid more than $4 million for carbon credits to farmers from January to October 2021.
There also are many other companies on the market that buy carbon.
To qualify, farmers need to employ no till, reduced till or plant cover crops or some combination. There also are various time commitments, and farmers may be required to do a crop rotation. Not all crops are eligible, such as potatoes where the ground is dug up for harvesting.
Applying manure also may add to the carbon in the soil.