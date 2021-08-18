Norfolk’s Canteen Lady was officially welcomed to her new home Tuesday afternoon.
She’s here in the form of a bronze sculpture fashioned after Rae Wilson, the North Platte woman who is responsible for organizing the North Platte Canteen that operated during World War II. There, thousands of volunteers gave their time and rationed food to thousands of troops who passed through the western Nebraska city’s railroad depot.
The canteen became a legend and a model for similar, if not smaller, operations that flourished in many Nebraska towns, including Norfolk.
“They dug in deep … and shared their rations. It was so selfless,” said Sondra Jonson during a ceremony to dedicate the sculpture that was recently placed at Heroes Park behind the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
The Cambridge woman’s sculpture was included in Norfolk’s inaugural Sculpture Walk three years ago, where it caught the attention of Larry and Sherry Dinkel of Norfolk, who thought it would make a good addition to Heroes Park. They spearheaded the effort to have the sculpture placed there.
On Tuesday afternoon, veterans and supporters — including Gov. Pete Ricketts — gathered under the park’s pavilion to dedicate the sculpture and the “Avenue of Flags,” which was coordinated by Thomas Landkamer.
It was also an opportunity to remember those who not only serve in the military but also serve on the home front.
The canteens “are part of our history we should be proud of,” Ricketts said. Volunteers “used their own produce … and rations to provide meals to those who were going to fight World War II.”
While Norfolk’s canteen didn’t match North Platte’s in size and scope, volunteers did serve 70,200 meals during the three years it operated out of the Norfolk Chicago & North Western depot. According to a Daily News article, members of the C&NW woman’s club managed the canteen, with volunteers arriving at 1:30 a.m. to meet the early trains. The canteen opened in June 1944 and closed in February 1947.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk also thanked veterans and their families as well as the veterans home staff for their service.
“This community and area have a strong dedication to veterans,” he said.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning recognized Landkamer, who was responsible for putting permanent flag holders in the grounds around Heroes Park so flags could be easily placed on special occasions, such as Tuesday’s dedication.
Other speakers included John Hilgert, director of Nebraska’s Department of Veterans Affairs, and Angie Stenger, who coordinated the Sculpture Walk that included “Our Canteen Lady.”
Jerry Eisenhauer, veterans home administrator, was master of ceremonies, and chaplain Mike Moreno gave the invocation and closing prayer.
Now that she’s officially dedicated, it is hoped that “Our Canteen Lady” will be another reminder of the sacrifices made every day by Americans who value their freedom.
“They (the canteen ladies) were giving love and joy. They are my heroes,” Jonson said.