LINCOLN — Shari Stonacek keeps her schedule as full as she can.
A booked calendar keeps the longtime Lincoln-based intensive care nurse and wife of Pierce native Troy Stonacek from dwelling on the uncertainty each day brings when living with stage 4 kidney cancer.
“I like to keep myself busy,” Stonacek said. “Your mind can go kind of dark if you’re stagnant.”
Diagnosed two years ago, Stonacek said her battle with the disease has prompted her to become an advocate, to raise awareness of the disease so those receiving the same diagnosis might have hope for a positive outcome.
Stonacek’s own journey with kidney cancer began during a YMCA spin class in Lincoln in early 2019. She barely had started cycling when “excruciating” pain filled the right side of her chest.
“I started having heart palpitations, shortness of breath. I was diaphoretic. I thought I was going to pass out,” Stonacek said. “I thought I was having a heart attack.”
She ended up in the hospital emergency room, where medical staff narrowed their focus on her heart and lungs. A CT scan of her lungs revealed “massive amounts” of bilateral pulmonary emboli (blood clots in both lungs).
“They were surprised I even survived that, honestly,” Stonacek said.
An estrogen supplement and frequent air travel just prior to the incident initially were pegged by doctors as possible causes of the clots. But Stonacek wasn’t comfortable with the explanation, and her mind weighed heavily on minor ailments that previously she could rationalize as a product of age or busy lifestyle.
“The only symptoms I had previous to this was a burning sensation in my stomach. I thought I had a stomach ulcer ... and I was more tired,” she said.
Stonacek said she talked a nurse practitioner into ordering an abdominal CT. That test revealed a mass in her kidney so large it went through her renal vein, which branches into one of the largest vessels in the body that brings blood from the lower extremities to the heart.
“My tumor was so big it was starting to shower clots,” she said. “This whole time I was showering clots up into my lungs.”
While the path to her diagnosis may seem complex, Stonacek said stories like hers are common among those who receive a kidney cancer diagnosis.
“There are no bio markers, no labs they can draw, no urine tests they can look at to make a diagnosis,” Stonacek said. “It’s going through the process of eliminating other things that the kidney cancer is usually found or discovered.”
Stonacek underwent a nephrectomy, but the spread of cancer to her lungs, liver and T12 vertebra since then has created additional complications.
Stonacek said making decisions on treatment options is one of the biggest challenges of living with a cancer diagnosis. She is being treated by a renal cell specialist based in Dallas who works closely with her local physicians to develop her treatments.
Her treatments have included a combination of the drugs Keytruda, Inlyta and Avastin, but elevated liver enzymes led to a switch a clinical trial of IL2 and Entinostat. She now is taking Cabozatinib and has had multiple sessions of stereotactic body radiation therapy to the areas where the cancer spread.
“What I have is called stable disease right now,” she said. “Nothing new is growing. What I have is not growing, but I still have the nodule in my liver and there are a couple I watch in my lung, but those haven’t changed in over a year.”
Even though she worked as an intensive care unit nurse for many years, Stonacek said she often has found herself overwhelmed by the amount of information that patients confront upon receiving a cancer diagnosis and while considering the best treatment options.
“There was a lot of information coming at our entire family about the diagnosis, the treatment, the prognosis — they don’t really put a prognosis on it,” she said. “There’s not a cure for kidney cancer.”
Stonacek has become active within the kidney cancer community and has become an advocate through a group called KidneyCAN.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she and advocates went to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to talk to members of Congress about the importance of funding research for more treatment and a cure for kidney cancer. Since COVID, she has reached out to legislators in Zoom meetings.
She also spends time with her family. She considers herself blessed to have had more than two years to say a lot of the things that she has wanted to say and is thankful to all of the people who have helped her throughout the tough times since her diagnosis.
And Stonacek said she has acknowledged that she is not the one in the driver’s seat on wherever life’s journey takes her, which is a big change from how she lived before her diagnosis.
“I felt like I controlled everything, but when I got the diagnosis, I was like, ‘Whoa, wait a minute here. This is new territory for me,’ ” she said. “I was taught my whole life about God and Jesus being the ones in control and really guiding my life and how they’ve already detailed my future for me. Why waste any more energy trying to fight that? Instead, just live. They know what their divine plan is for me. I’ve been able to trust that.”