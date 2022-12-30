An update on the Battle Creek hydraulic analysis will be given next month after originally being scheduled this month.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, which held its December meeting on Thursday evening after being postponed last week because of extreme cold, will get those results when it meets as a Committee of the Whole on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Mike Sotek, principal engineer for FYRA Engineering, is expected to be at the meeting to explain the analysis.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the directors voted against a funding request to partner with two other NRDs to put up cameras on bridges to monitor ice conditions and jams.
Director Roger Gustafson introduced the proposal in a motion that called for the Lower Elkhorn NRD to partner with Papio-Missouri NRD and Lower Platte South NRD and work with the U.S. Geological Survey to install cameras on three bridges, two of which are in the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
Meeting earlier this month as a Committee of the Whole, the NRD informally indicated it likely would support the purchase of the cameras but not pay for any of the maintenance on the equipment. Not all the directors were at that meeting.
Curt Becker, projects manager for the Lower Elkhorn NRD, said the proposed agreement would have been for three years.
Director Scott Clausen said if Papio-Missouri NRD wants to put up the cameras, the Lower Elkhorn NRD should let it — but not pay for it.
Clausen said there already are emergency management personnel all over Nebraska watching ice jams, along with equipment and gauges that measure for them.
The cameras in the NRD area were identified to be at West Point on the Highway 32 bridge and just east of Winslow. They would have been accessible by the public.
Becker attended a recent meeting for ice jam emergency preparedness and answered questions from directors. The total cost of the cameras for the Lower Elkhorn NRD would have been $8,591 and would not have included about $6,000 for maintenance, which would have been picked up by the other entities.
Becker said there already are five cameras on the Platte River that help monitor the ice. Another minor benefit of the cameras is that it enables kayakers or canoeists to check out the water, he said.
Director Matt Steffen said he thought the price seemed a little high for the cameras, even without the maintenance.
Director Chad Korth said it is just another tool to help monitor the ice and provide public safety.
In the end, the directors voted 8-4 against the expenditure. Only directors Korth, Gary Loftis, Dennis Schultz and Scott McHenry voted in favor of it.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, chairman, Roger Gustafson, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Gary Loftis, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Scott McHenry, Jerry Allemann, Anthony Wisnieski and Rod Zohner.
Board members absent and excused: Kurt Janke, Bob Noonan and Joel Hansen.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and about seven members of the public, one media representative.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, including a 7 p.m. meeting of the finance subcommittee.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Heard chairman Mark Hall note that Nebraska Open Meetings Act is posted and followed. Recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
— Approved the finance subcommittee meeting recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $205,460 and expenses of $380,447; Logan East Rural Water System income of $78,183 and expenses of $55,159; and Wau-Col Water System income of $6,876 and expenses of $7,862. Reviewed credit card purchases.
— Conducted public hearings and approved the preliminary determination of properties for certification of acres. Director Matt Steffen declared a conflict of interest on four of the properties and did not vote on those.
MONTHLY REPORTS:
— Postponed reports on the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission and RC&D reports.
— Announced the Natural Resources Conservation Services report and Bazile groundwater management area project are in the directors’ drop boxes.
— Heard Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager, give a short general manager’s report for Mike Sousek. The general manager’s report is also in the directors’ drop boxes.
— Approved the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations as presented by Gary Loftis.
— Brought the LENRD quantity management sub-areas out of postponement from October and voted 9-3 to approve the limits, with Clausen, Gustafson and Allemann voting no.
— Voted to approve the Scribner Air Base east dam repair cost share by a vote of 8-4, with Reikofski, Wisnieski, Zohner and Clausen voting no.
— Voted 12-0 to conduct a cost share for the Pathways Program in Stanton County for about 81 acres at Maskenthine Lake, designed to increase wildlife habitat, including hunting opportunities. The cost share is with Pheasants Forever.
— Approved a modification of approved flow meter list to include only McCrometer propeller flow meters, but allowing for exceptions for other models using the district’s variance process.