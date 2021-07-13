TEKAMAH — A lingering shower of rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the descendants of a Burt County soldier, honored Saturday for his service during the days of the Civil War.
They simply followed members of a Civil War reenactment group from the Tekamah Cemetery to a restaurant on Tekamah’s Main Street to take part in a commemorative program recognizing Pvt. Isaac Lewis Wood.
Not only was Wood one of the last original soldiers of the 179th Ohio Infantry, he was also among the last 10 Civil War soldiers to be buried in Nebraska, the last in both Tekamah and Burt County, and recognized as such.
The Last Soldier Project is a national push of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, a current-day organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of those who fought to save the Union. On hand Saturday were members of the SUVCW Welstead Camp 3 and Harrison Camp 5302 of the SUVCW Department of Nebraska and Dakotas, along with members of the Tekamah VFW and Legion posts.
Each state across the nation recognizes these last soldiers in a particular fashion. In Northeast Nebraska, they are memorialized with a special ceremony, largely led by Norm Weber of Wisner, commander of the Wisner-based Harrison Camp.
Pvt. Wood was a member of the Grand Army of the Republic and its Boomer Post 118. He enlisted in the 179th Ohio Infantry at Camp Chase in Columbus when only 16 years old, concealing his true age. His regiment was assigned to Tennessee and took part in the Battle for Nashville.
They were mustered out in July 1865 having lost 80 men, all due to disease.
Wood was among the descendants of Patrick and Catherine Morrissey Tobin who gathered together Saturday, about 100 strong. Patrick and brothers Michael and John moved to the United States from Ireland. Rachel Jensen and Teresa Tobin gave information to the assembled group about their ancestors following the SUVCW ceremony.
The Tobin family meets every other year to share lunch and visit; no one from the Wood family could be located.
The Last Soldier Project had its beginnings in 1995 when a push was made to identify all Civil War veterans’ graves in the state. At the time, 700 Nebraska cemeteries were walked, with volunteers locating more than 19,000 graves. In 2003, the national SUVCW formulated the Last Soldier Project. In Nebraska, QR readers are added to Civil War and Grand Army of the Republic flag holders; and a smartphone will give access to information via the readers.
The Burt County ceremony was the eighth this year to be organized by the SUVCW Harrison Camp.