MADISON — Probation was something Christopher Brown wanted in May 2020.
Months prior, Brown, then 25, had pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methadone with intent to deliver. He had been afforded a plea bargain that reduced the maximum possible punishment from 50 years in prison to 20.
But Brown at the time received no prison time and instead was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 36 months of probation. And even when probation was proving to be difficult for Brown — he received numerous jail sanctions and twice had his probation revoked — the Pierce man was still given chances.
In March 2021, Kube extended Brown’s probation 90 days. In November of the same year, Brown’s probation was lengthened another 180 days. But his alcohol and marijuana use didn’t stop; part of his probation requirements were to use neither. Further, he picked up DUI charges in Madison and Pierce counties in a four-month span.
This past November, Brown, now 28, again admitted to violating his probation. He said at his sentencing hearing on Thursday that he didn’t want to be on probation anymore.
Between Brown’s defective probation term and his lack of desire to continue with supervision, Kube revoked Brown’s probation and sentenced him to 2 to 3 years in prison, a stiffer punishment than the 18-month joint recommendation from prosecutors and Brad Ewalt, Brown’s attorney.
Brown’s underlying charge arose during an Oct. 4, 2019, traffic stop in Norfolk. During the stop, police smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle. In the center console of the vehicle, an officer found three large baggies with pills that were later identified as methadone hydrochloride, a Schedule 2 drug. The number of pills was written on each baggie.
A total of 292 pills — which Brown did not have a prescription for — were found.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said Brown had been given multiple chances to “get things going in the right direction.”
“Unfortunately, that didn't happen,” Kiernan said. “Just this revocation itself, we've had continued drug use and complete lack of follow-through. And that's what stood out more than anything else —.just reading the (pre-sentence investigation) — the number of times that probation officers tried to get him to comply, and he just ignored them, essentially.”
Ewalt said the grandmother of Brown’s girlfriend at the time had the pills and asked the couple to “shop around a little bit.” The two had the methadone in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, but Ewalt said he didn’t believe they had any serious plans to do anything with the drug.
“I think they were desperate for money at the time,” he said. “It wasn't like he was using the methadone and trying to fund a habit or something like that. He wasn't even the one related to the person that asked him to do this.”
The defense attorney added that Brown wasn’t engaged in “serious unlawful behavior” while he was on probation.
Kube said he gave Brown chances because he had gotten the impression that probation was what Brown wanted.
“That's what you told me,” Kube said. “So, you know, when I see a performance report like this, basically what that tells me — and I mentioned this — is that you just didn't want to be on probation. All that was, was — I don’t want to say a waste of time — but it's hard for probation officers to deal with people like you who really don't want to be on probation. And then they kind of feel like they're stuck.”
Brown was credited with 71 days already served in jail. He must spend a year in prison less credit for time served before he can be paroled and a year and a half before he is released. Kube ordered for Brown’s prison sentence to begin after Brown finishes a jail sentence for DUI, which is set to be finished on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Kube sentenced others for the following:
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Hunter Sonthana, 20, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 23, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 3 days served, 60 days to be served immediately, costs.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Charles J. Simons, 46, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 68 days served, costs.
Others were arraigned on the following:
Conspiracy to deliver marijuana
— Logan C. Evans, 20, 2406 Hardison Drive, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, obstructing governmental operations, probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Michael J. Fowler, 31, 421 Hastings Ave., pleaded not guilty to each charge.