Ron Brown has a passion for football, families and friends — and also helping young men.
But if there was ever any doubt what inspires him — what motivates him, what makes him excited about life — it was visible again during an hourlong talk Saturday evening at the Christian Cross Festival at Skyview Park.
Brown, who has a long association with University of Nebraska football and is in his third season as director of player development with coach Scott Frost, was the featured speaker during the festival at Skyview Park.
He showed no signs of losing any of his passion to glorify Jesus Christ, encouraging Christians to stand up and live according to the Bible — not just selected parts.
In fact, Brown said the United States probably has more Bibles than any country in the world. Every house probably has at least one, but the problem is few of them ever get read.
As he has been told by a pastor, if all those Bibles ever would get opened and read at the same time, “we’d all die of a dust storm,” Brown said.
He also mentioned that a lot of people wear earrings, necklaces and tattoos of crosses. The cross is a visible reminder for Christians of Jesus’ death on the cross for them.
Brown said it’s interesting that as public as the cross has become, not many people have much to say about it or what it means. He knows because he asks them, including his players.
The cross should be a reminder of what Jesus did for everyone, Brown said.
“He died in public shame as the worst loser of all time. And he’s considered that today. He’s hated by millions across the planet. And I’m sure there’s a number of you here who love Jesus. We’re not called to keep that love to ourself. We’re called to announce it,” Brown said.
Brown, who shouted like a coach during most of the talk, pulled quotes out of the Bible and expanded on them. He referred to John 14:6 several times, where Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
Being a Christian means Jesus is the only way — telling others who do not believe in him that they are wrong, Brown said.
“Somebody is going to be right, and somebody is going to be wrong. Are you willing to stand by it because if somebody understood what you are saying and they are of a different religion, they (would be wrong)?” Brown said. “And what would you say to them?”
Brown expanded individually on what the way, the truth and the life means. It is not easy; in fact Jesus tells his followers that there is a “broad road that leads to destruction,” Brown said.
The narrow road — that only has a few on it — leads to eternal life, Brown said. Based on what Jesus said, people need to follow his commands on topics like sexuality, marriage and drug and alcohol abuse.
The nation has problems by not following his commands, including addiction to pornography from boys ages 12 to 17 to grown men — and a growing number of women, he said.
Brown encouraged those attending the festival to be strong and vigilant, but he warned it would be difficult.
Brown said his life has been threatened and he has lost his job because of his beliefs.
“Love what God loves,” Brown said. “Hate what God hates. Be strong. Don’t be a compromiser.”
In addition to Brown, several Christian groups performed throughout the day, including The Afters.
The festival concluded with a fireworks show at 10:45 p.m. Admission was free, although donations were taken.