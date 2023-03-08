A rural Spencer man is due in court later this month on numerous felony charges and infractions related to alleged crimes involving stolen cattle.
Travis Michaelis, 34, is charged with three felony counts of prohibited sale of livestock, two counts of felony theft and eight counts of removal of cattle without a brand inspection.
On Nov. 2, Nebraska brand inspector Tyler Carson contacted Brent Deibler — a criminal investigator for the Nebraska Brand Committee — regarding a possible theft and shipments of cattle without inspection.
Carson had been contacted by cattle producers Dean and Joseph Dather — who rent property near land owned by Michaelis’ family — regarding a bull of theirs that they said had gone missing from their summer pasture.
On June 4, the Dathers were unloading cattle when they realized that the bull was gone. They had noticed a pickup parked next to a set of corrals on neighboring property belonging to Curtis and Janessa Michaelis.
The next day, the Dathers checked for any holes in the fence surrounding the bull pasture but did not see any. The Dathers then walked toward the Michaelises’ property and noticed fresh trailer tracks near a runway and one set of cattle tracks in the dirt leading into the trailer.
The Dathers had asked another member of the Michaelis family about the missing bull but received a run-around response, according to an affidavit.
On June 6, Joseph Dather called Carson to report the missing bull. On June 11, Dather drove to Holstein, Iowa, to purchase a replacement bull for $6,500.
Through the course of the investigation, Carson contacted Stockman’s Livestock in Yankton, South Dakota. A query search showed that a red bull allegedly was sold at the barn by Travis Michaelis, Curtis Michaelis’ brother, on June 7.
On Nov. 3, Deibler asked Travis Michaelis about selling a red bull in Yankton. Michaelis said his family did not have any red cattle and never had any red cattle to sell.
Michaelis also denied selling the bull and receiving payment for it or any other cattle that had been sold under his name. Receipts obtained by Deibler allegedly show sales for eight head of cattle on different dates, with Michaelis’ signature on the receipts.
Additional investigation was conducted into whether any of the Michaelises had inspections done before leaving the state. There purportedly were not any inspections done for any of the Michaelises in 2022.
On Nov. 8, Deibler and Boyd County Sheriff Chuck Wrede asked Travis Michaelis about the eight head of cattle that had apparently been shipped without inspection and sold out of state. Michaelis allegedly said the family may have sold some cattle in Yankton. He also said his father used to have red cattle.
On Nov. 14, the Nebraska Brand Committee also investigated two black steers that had gone missing from another producer that borders the Michaelises’ property. Deibler said both steers were sold by Travis Michaelis on July 12 in Yankton.
Michaelis was arrested on Dec. 5. He posted 10% of $50,000 bond, or $5,000, on the same day and was released. He had his case bound over to Boyd County District Court on March 3 after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
Michaelis is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Monday, March 27. If convicted, he would face up to 52 years in prison.