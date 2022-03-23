STANTON — A Norfolk minor suspected in multiple crimes within the past week was allowed to be removed from juvenile detention and placed on house arrest on Tuesday.
The boy, 13, was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault after an 11-year-old girl reported that the boy subjected her to sexual penetration.
The suspect was transported to the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison and made an initial court appearance before County Judge Michael Long on Tuesday afternoon.
The boy, who also is suspected of being involved in both a physical assault and theft on Friday, denied the sexual assault allegation. The Daily News is not naming him because of his age.
After the 13-year-old denied the sexual assault, his attorney, Mark Albin, argued for the boy to be released from detention and allowed to live with one of his guardians in Norfolk. Albin called the guardian, a Norfolk man, to testify.
The man said he would be able to enforce any court orders given to the boy if he were to be released from custody while his case is pending.
He also testified that he was aware how serious the sexual assault allegations are, as well as the fact that the boy is also a suspect in an apparent strong-arm robbery incident. But the man said the reports are merely allegations.
“It’s tough sometimes, but I keep him in line,” the man said. “He’s a kid. ... Whatever situation allegedly happened at that place (Woodland Park), I’d like him to get away from that area, and I want him in my spot and to work with him.”
The man also testified that the boy “had nothing to do with” a Friday night incident in which two boys allegedly assaulted another boy in the Sherwood Park area of Woodland Park, took the alleged victim’s money and left the scene.
While cross-examining the man, Deputy Stanton County Attorney Cory Locke asked him if he was aware that the boy also has a pending case involving destruction of property out of Wayne County. Further, Locke asked him if he was aware that the boy was kicked out of a group home last year for poor behavior.
The man, noticeably miffed with Locke’s questions, said he heard things about other cases or incidents, but that they are — again — only allegations.
Locke called to the stand one of the Stanton County deputies who responded to the reports of the assault and theft.
The deputy testified that there was a report of a juvenile who had been pushed down and had his money stolen from two boys with black masks. Reports came in shortly thereafter that a theft had occurred at a local gas station, he said, and that the description of the suspects was similar to that of the suspects in the apparent strong-arm robbery.
Additional reports were made from numerous local residents saying that two boys had been ringing their doorbells on various streets in Woodland Park.
While the 13-year-old was being questioned with his mother present, he admitted to being present when the assault occurred, the deputy testified. But his friend, a 12-year-old boy, was the one who assaulted the alleged victim, he said. The victim also identified the 12-year-old boy as having pushed him, according to the deputy. The 13-year-old, the deputy said, did admit to committing the theft a short time later.
Locke argued that the boy should remain detained while his case is pending.
“(The guardian) seems like a good guy, I’m sure he has the best intentions, and I’m sure he would do a good job,” Locke said. “But this juvenile’s got history, and it appears to be escalating here within the last month. And the subject matter of this juvenile court petition is very serious.”
Locke said the alleged 11-year-old sexual assault victim had separate interviews with multiple people, and that her account of what happened was consistent during each interview.
“For the safety and protection of the public, everybody is best served with him continuing to be detained,” Locke said.
Albin said the boy’s guardians are both concerned about the allegations, but they both would like for him to remain in school and “impress upon him the seriousness of what’s going on here.”
“(The guardian) understands what’s involved here, and I think he’s completely trustworthy and credible,” Albin said. “He’s not taking this lightly.”
A juvenile probation officer said a screening of the boy indicated that detention would be suitable.
As a 13-year-old, the maximum sentence the boy could face is probation or out-of-home placement, and not a sentence at an enclosed youth rehabilitation and treatment center. Long, acknowledging this, ordered that the boy be released from detention, placed on house arrest and allowed to live at a Norfolk residence under constant parental supervision.
The only places the boy is permitted to go without parental supervision are to school and therapy, the judge said, and he also is subject to electronic monitoring.
“If you violate any of my orders, any of them ... you have to be detained,” Long said. “The public demands that the community be safe with not only adults, but young people.
“You better not screw this up, and if you do, you’re going to be so far in the detention center, they’re going to have to pipe sunlight to you.”
The boy is scheduled to appear next on Tuesday, May 3. Locke hinted in court that charges against both boys in regard to the alleged assault and theft would be filed soon.