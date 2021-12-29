MADISON — A Norfolk man who was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at people during a party last Saturday is known to have a history with law enforcement.
Kalin Bennett, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.
His arrest followed an alleged incident in which he brandished a gun with an attached laser at a Norfolk house party in the early-morning hours of Christmas Day and began pointing it at people, making them fearful of being shot.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said Bennett began pointing the gun at people after a fight broke out between several men. Two men ended up seeking treatment at the hospital for injuries to their faces.
A witness to the fight said Bennett had pointed the gun at her and illuminated the laser at her chest multiple times. Two additional witnesses also identified Bennett as having a gun with a red laser and waving it around while the fight was happening, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office had not filed charges against Bennett as of Tuesday, but he was being held on a $250,000 bond, with 10% required for release. If the county attorney’s office files the exact charges that Bennett was arrested on, Bennett would face 5 to 53 years in prison.
Saturday was not the first run-in Bennett has had with the law. He was arrested on Nov. 14 following an alleged incident involving Norfolk police and is facing charges of obstructing a police officer and false reporting, both Class 1 misdemeanors. Bennett had already posted 10% of a $4,000 bond in that case.
Bennett, formerly of Texas, also was arrested in August 2020 in Stanton County after he had escaped police custody in Tarrant County, Texas, and was declared a fugitive of justice.
After discovering a suspicious vehicle near Woodland Park, authorities had discovered that Bennett had a felony warrant for his arrest, and he was subsequently taken into custody.
Bennett, who has been in custody at the Madison County Jail since Saturday, appeared in county court on Tuesday on his misdemeanor charges. He asked County Judge Donna Taylor if she would reduce his bond so he could be released from jail. But Taylor told Bennett that he had already posted bond in his misdemeanor case and to be released from jail, he would have to post bond in his new felony case.
Regardless, Bennett asked the judge if she could lower his $250,000 bond in his new case, although his appearance on Tuesday was scheduled for only his separate misdemeanor charges. Citing the fact that Bennett had not yet been appointed an attorney in his new case, Taylor continued Bennett’s bond at $250,000. She told him that a request for a bond reduction could be taken up once Bennett has had sufficient time to speak to an attorney about his case.
He is scheduled to appear in county court next on Tuesday, Jan. 4.