MADISON — A Norfolk man arrested last week on suspicion of possessing and delivering a substantial amount of meth made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Roberto Nava, 47, appeared before Judge Donna Taylor for the first time on Tuesday after he had multiple felony drug charges filed against him by the Madison County Attorney’s Office last week. Nava appeared with interpreter Perla Alarcon-Flory on Tuesday but was not represented by an attorney.
Nava is being held on a $1 million bond, with 10% required for release.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Nava allegedly delivered about 2 pounds (more than 900 grams) of suspected meth during a controlled delivery in Norfolk just before 6 p.m. last Thursday. Nava was arrested shortly thereafter and transported to the Nebraska State Patrol’s Troop B office in Norfolk.
He was interviewed by authorities at the state patrol office and subsequently transported to the Madison County Jail. A state patrol sergeant field tested the suspected drugs that yielded results positive for meth, the affidavit said.
After Nava was arrested, the state patrol prepared an affidavit for a search warrant of Nava’s residence in northern Norfolk. Once they received a signed warrant, authorities searched Nava’s residence and reportedly located about a half-pound of meth, $42,000 and drug paraphernalia.
While conducting the search of Nava’s residence, authorities also learned that Nava is from Sinaloa, Mexico, and still owns property in Sinaloa. Nava also has multiple family members who live in the southern Mexican state, according to investigators.
Two charges were filed against Nava: delivery of methamphetamine (140 grams or more) and possession of methamphetamine (140 grams or more). Each charge is a Class 1B felony that carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison. If he’s convicted, Nava could be ordered to serve the two sentences consecutively.
Nava is scheduled to be arraigned in county court on Monday, Oct. 18. If the county attorney’s office exhibits sufficient evidence to show probable cause Nava committed the two offenses, his case will be bound over to district court.
Nava said in court that he intended to hire an attorney.