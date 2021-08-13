MADISON — A 39-year-old Madison man accused of threatening to kill his neighbor in July was given a significant bond reduction in Madison County Court on Thursday.
Andrew Allen, who’s been convicted of numerous previous assaults, is facing one charge of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, stemming from an alleged incident last month involving his neighbors.
Allen appeared before Judge Donna Taylor on Thursday and had his bond reduced to $5,000, with 10% required for release. It’s a noteworthy reduction for Allen, who previously had his bond set at 10% of $20,000.
Megan Hoins, a Madison County public defender, represented Allen at Thursday’s hearing. Hoins said Allen has plans to live somewhere in Norfolk once he’s able to bond out. He agreed in a previous hearing to forfeit his living premises in Madison where the alleged incident occurred.
Allen also has backup employment plans in case his most recent employer opted not to hold his job for him, Hoins said. Joe Hurd, deputy Madison County attorney, objected to Hoins’ motion for bond to be reduced.
Thursday’s hearing took on a much more serene theme than Allen’s previous hearings, where he had no qualms about expressing his irritation toward the judge.
In granting Allen a bond reduction, Taylor took note of Allen’s improved behavior in court since his July hearings.
“Certainly I’m no expert, and of course I only see you across the courtroom here, but it seems like your emotional status has been regulated since you’ve been in jail,” Taylor told Allen. “And that’s probably not a bad thing.”
Allen was expected to be able to post the reduced bond and was ordered by Taylor not to leave Madison County and not have any contact with the tenants at his previous Madison residence, among other conditions.
Taylor also required that Allen provide written documentation from somebody in Norfolk showing an agreement to let Allen live there.
The bond hearing followed a motion by Hurd to continue Allen’s preliminary hearing because a witness was unable to testify because of a family emergency.
Taylor granted the motion to continue Allen’s preliminary hearing until Tuesday, Aug. 24. If evidence adduced by Hurd is enough to show probable cause that Allen committed the crime of terroristic threats, the case will be bound over to district court for future proceedings.
According to authorities, Allen walked over to a neighbor’s house in central Madison on July 10 and started cursing at a man for no apparent reason. Reports allege that Allen threatened to grab a gun and shoot the man.
On July 11, Allen called police alleging that a neighbor living in the same dwelling was threatening him, prompting Allen to take shelter on the roof of his residence. Authorities found nothing to corroborate Allen’s allegations and subsequently turned their attention toward arresting him.
After about an hour of Allen refusing to give himself up, he was arrested on his roof by an authority.
The alleged incident added to a long list of disturbances for Allen, who was convicted of two third-degree assaults in 2019 after going on a mace and pepper spray tirade in Norfolk.
In a July court hearing, Allen vehemently expressed his innocence, saying that he was being held “against my will.”
“It’s up to you; if you want to get beat, go ahead and prosecute me — you’ll lose,” he said. “... I’m not guilty of any of this.”
If convicted on the terroristic threats charge, Allen faces up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.