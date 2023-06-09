The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education’s retreat on target-based grading and instruction Thursday morning covered a number of topics related to target-based grading and instruction, which has been slowly implemented since the fall of 2019, and aimed to address misconceptions about the instruction methods with board members.
One misconception addressed was the idea that critical race theory (CRT) or other controversial topics in education were linked to targeted instruction.
Beth Nelson, head of teaching and learning at Norfolk Public Schools, said CRT was not a part of the NPS curriculum, nor does the district “teach kids about human sexuality in the identity realm.”
She added that students could be “very inquisitive” and said the policy of the district was that teachers should redirect students who ask questions about “controversial identity issues” to consult with their parents.
“If it happens differently,” Nelson said, “... the first thing we want (a) parent to do is contact us … we’ll address it quickly, swiftly and appropriately.”
Another misconception addressed was the idea that target-based grading —which places students on a proficiency scale from one to four, instead of grading with percentages — was designed to make scores look better.
“Target-based grading was designed so educators know how to help kids on essential skills,” Nelson said.
Jared Oswald, a math instructor at Norfolk Public High School, explained the history of grading methods. He said percentage-based grades were a product of the 1890s and that concerns about the efficacy and reliability of percentage-based grading were raised soon after. He added that studies had shown that percentage-based grading could have a wide range of error, with different educators grading the same work in different ways.
He said limiting the number of possible scores — going from a zero to 100 scale to a scale of one through four — could lead to greater reliability and consistency in grading.
Some board members raised concerns about whether target-based grading removed responsibility from students, in response to teachers sharing examples of pieces of practice homework that had held a disproportionate amount of weight in the grading process.
Board member Lindsay Dixon said, “Just because a kid doesn’t want to do it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have to do it. That’s what I don’t understand. I’m listening to this, this kid don’t want to do this, this kid don’t want to do this, and that’s really kind of irritating to me, because we’re going to have a lot of kids who don’t want to do anything, and do think that when they get into the real world, well, ‘I don’t want to do that, boss, so I’m just going to walk away ’cause I don’t want to do that.’”
Martha Thompson, a French teacher at the high school, explained that de-emphasizing homework in grading required students to be more responsible, because they were responsible for practicing skills they would need for tests.
Oswald said there was no correlation between homework completion and reliability on the job. “We’re talking about getting work done for a boss, versus learning,” he said.
Board member Cindy Booth disagreed, saying there was a difference between “the real world” and “teacher world.” She stated that employers had told her that young people “can’t listen, they’re not on time, they don’t spell, they can’t write a sentence.”
“You can’t make your own rules,” she added.
Oswald responded, stating that “the question we’re also asking is, is putting (those skills) into (percentage) grades, is that the best way to get those results? … Is putting it into a percentage grade by itself going to get us there? Or is it reporting life skills, and being specific about, ‘Yeah, this student is not very responsible in class,’ receiving that number as a separate number?’ ”
He added later that target-based grading would ideally limit the number of students who pass classes “because they can play the game” of school without actually understanding the content of their classes.
Nelson closed the meeting, saying that “in the end, we want kids to learn.”
All board members were present for the retreat, which lasted three hours and thirty-five minutes.