An extra paragraph was tacked onto the usual statement used to open public comments at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
After reading the standard statements on comment cards and board member response rules, board president Sandy Wolfe read off an additional statement: “Individuals who make false, defamatory or slanderous statements during public comments may be held legally liable. Slanderous comments are not protected just because they are made at board meetings.”
It seemed likely the new addition was in response to statements made at last month’s board meeting during a hearing on parental involvement by Harry Whittaker of Norfolk, who alleged that his daughter was “asked to go to a choir outing with a registered sex offender and told to turn in her phone,” that the junior high claimed it was “illegal to see (his son’s) records” and that Beau Viergutz, assistant principal of the junior high, was communicating with his daughter by “text messages and-or phone communications.”
At Monday night’s meeting, Viergutz responded to Whittaker’s statement, stating that he was “here to address the baseless and false claims made by Mr. Harry Whittaker … first, I cannot comment on any specific accusations Mr. Whittaker made in regards to his son, behavior, request for records, et cetera. That information is confidential, and I am not at liberty to discuss that in public, or with anyone else but Mr. Whittaker.
“However,” Viergutz continued, “I would like to address the completely false, dangerous and reckless accusations Mr. Whittaker made about me supposedly attempting to groom his daughter with chips.”
At the May 8 board meeting, Whittaker asked the board, “Why was my daughter pulled into the office and given a bag of chips by the assistant principal alone? Why was my daughter constantly receiving positive referrals?”
“These are very serious, criminal accusations made, and my side of the story needs to be heard,” Viergutz said.
Viergutz explained that “positive referrals” were part of the “positive behaviors system at the junior high,” in which students who display positive behavior are granted positive referrals by their teachers. Students then are called into the office and allowed to take a snack like chips from a snack cart as a reward for good behavior “but are not obligated to do so,” Viergutz said.
Viergutz said similar positive behavior systems are in place at the elementary schools, the middle school and the high school.
“Last year at the junior high, our students and staff members earned 285 positive behavior referrals. This is something to be celebrated, not ridiculed,” Viergutz said.
“I am sad that Mr. Whittaker chose to use a public forum to make his false claims,” Viergutz said. “To be very clear: I do not have the personal cellphone numbers, personal emails or other forms of communication with any NPS student, as Mr. Whittaker carelessly suggested.”
Norfolk High teacher Chris Mueller spoke in support of Viergutz, stating that “I’ve known Mr. Viergutz for … close to 20 years” and characterized him as a leader and “very empathetic.”
“I’ve always admired his passion, how much he respects, how much he tries to work with all kids,” Mueller said.
“I just think to have his name slandered is reprehensible,” Mueller said. “He’s a good man, he’s a very fine human being, a very fine individual, he’s a positive for this school system. … He has my utmost respect.”
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson congratulated Viergutz on receiving the assistant principal of the year award and said his “commitment and service are appreciated.”
Although the bulk of public comment time involved Viergutz, two comments from Rich and Kami Riley involved transgender athletes.
Rich Riley opened his comment by stating that it would deal with “the raping of our children because school districts decide the science was wrong.” He did not orally cite any sources for that statement in the duration of his comment.
“We’re not very far from it happening here,” Rich Riley said, calling for a policy for “no boys in girls, no girls in boys.”
Thompson asked if he had personally seen any examples of NPS teaching “gender identity or sexual orientation in our curriculum.”
“I don’t dig that deep, but you don’t want me to,” Rich Riley stated.
Thompson started to respond, at which point Rich Riley said that “actually, you guys do teach CRT, whether you think you do or not, and SEL (social and emotional learning), whether you think you do or not, it’s very easily put into the curriculums and I’m sure we can find it.” He did not cite any examples.
His wife, Kami Riley, made a similar request for the enacting of “preventative measures” to stop transgender athletes from playing high school sports outside of their biological sex.
The executive director of OutNebraska, Abbi Swatsworth, said there are approximately five transgender students in Nebraska who want to play sports, according to a Feb. 12 KETV article.