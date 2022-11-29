MADISON — A Knox County man was ordered on Monday to spend at least the next seven months incarcerated for a felony theft conviction.
Jonathan Walter, 43, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 15 months in prison for third-offense theft, a crime he pleaded guilty to on Aug. 5. Walter, who was given credit for 13 days served, will serve 7½ months of his sentence with good behavior.
Monday’s sentence resulted from an incident on July 4, 2021, in which he stole a grinder worth $270 from Bomgaars in Norfolk. Walter had entered Bomgaars with a woman who herself legally bought a grinder.
The woman and Walter then exited the store with the purchased grinder, and Walter placed the grinder in a vehicle. The pair walked back into the business, where Walter grabbed the same model grinder and placed it in a shopping cart.
The woman, meanwhile, had grabbed a rechargeable battery and was at a checkout counter. Walter, with the cart and second grinder, went to a separate counter that wasn’t being manned by any employees at the time.
As the woman exited the store, Walter followed her out without paying for the second grinder or attempting to do so. He then placed the stolen grinder in the same vehicle and drove away.
A warrant was issued for Walter’s arrest within days of his swindling, but it wasn’t until April that he was apprehended in Bloomfield.
Walter had appeared for sentencing on Nov. 18, but he tested positive for methamphetamine before his hearing, causing the 10-day delay in the disposition of his case.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed not to recommend a sentence exceeding 15 months in prison as part of a plea agreement. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith asked Johnson to hand down a sentence near the “top end” of the state’s 15-month recommendation; Walter faced a maximum of 24 months in prison.
Brad Ewalt, Walter’s attorney, said Walter’s conviction seemed suited for a short county jail sentence or probation instead of a 15-month prison term.
“I know it’s a third offense, I understand it's a felony,” Ewalt said,” but I don’t think 15 months is appropriate.”
Walter had long grappled with meth addiction, something Ewalt said was a precursor to Walter stealing the grinder.
“He was not in his right mind,” Ewalt said.
The defense attorney said Walter had plans to receive treatment for his addiction and he also had work waiting for him had he been sentenced to probation.
Further, Ewalt said, Walter has a significant other who deals with health issues in which Walter is needed for providing assistance with.
Walter said he was sorry for “wasting your guys’ times and being an idiot and doing some stupid things out there.” Walter said he hadn’t been convicted of any felonies in the past 15 years and successfully completed parole three times, thus making him qualified for probation.
Incarceration records show that Walter had been sentenced to Nebraska prisons three times before Monday. He was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in 1997 for theft; 1 to 2 years in 2002 for attempted first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats; and 6 to 10 years in 2006 for possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Johnson also acknowledged that Walter has several other theft convictions, as well as numerous failures to appear in court.
The pre-sentence investigation indicated that Walter has a pro-criminal attitude and would be at a high risk to reoffend, factors Johnson said he took into consideration.
“Mr. Walter, I understand your family situation, but that’s something you need to consider as well before you come into places like this,” Johnson said.
Walter also was ordered to serve 12 months of postrelease supervision.
Also appearing before Johnson was Crystal Eberhardt, 40, of Norfolk. Eberhardt was denied a request to have a 28-day jail sanction lifted. She also had a hearing scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, in connection with allegations that she violated her probation for the conviction of third-degree assault on an officer.
Others appeared before District Judge James Kube on the following charges:
Burglary
— Gonzalo Amescua, 47, 903 Sherwood Road, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fourth offense, driving without an ignition interlock, child abuse, driving during revocation, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, transporting a child while intoxicated, resisting arrest
— Shannon M. Boyd, 33, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 14, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Bradley R. Bussey, 59, 312 N. Ninth St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Kiana N. Garcia, 41, 708 N. First St., had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 40, Howells, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
— Jennifer Perrin, 40, 2900 Old Highway 8, Lot 5, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of cocaine
— Nour Kouatli, 26, Norfolk, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
— Ronald Garcia, 22, Madison, appeared on a plea in abatement hearing. Kube took Garcia’s case under advisement.
First-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 21, 913 S. Third St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Criminal mischief ($5,000 or more) — two counts, failure to stop and render aid, second-degree assault, willful reckless driving — two counts
— David J. Paulsen, 45, Hoskins, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Paulsen’s bond and remanded his custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving during revocation
— Trevor L. Pollard, 36, Randolph, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, third-degree assault — two counts, first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief ($0-$500)
— Curtis D. Potmesil, 38, Reception and Treatment Center, had a motions hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Kevin E. Romero, 34, Neligh, pleaded guilty.
Second-degree forgery ($1,500-$5,000), attempted theft by deception
— Robert C. Spohn, 51, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Destiny T. Tumbs, 26, 1704 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 2, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 25, Orchard, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methamphetamine
— Eric J. Jones, 37, Madison County Jail, had his hearing continued.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest
— Tyler L. Brandt, 25, 1500 S. Fourth St., had his trial scheduled to commence on Monday, Jan. 10.
Probation violation on the conviction of possession of methadone with intent to deliver
— Christopher A. Brown, 28, Pierce, admitted to violating his probation.
Tampering with evidence, false reporting
— Jacob R. Kittle, 46, 406 E. Park Ave., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Second-degree assault
— Marlin A. Smith Jr., 21, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. H, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Hunter Sonthana, 20, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 23, pleaded guilty.