MADISON — A Norfolk man convicted of choking a woman unconscious earlier this year was sentenced to probation Thursday in Madison County District Court.
Eric Blomquist, 42, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday alongside Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender.
Blomquist was facing sentencing for an assault by strangulation charge, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison. He had been out of jail since mid-May after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond.
Johnson sentenced Blomquist to 36 months of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision and ordered him to serve 90 days in the Madison County Jail before the end of his probation term.
Blomquist had previously served 102 days in jail, making him eligible for immediate mandatory release.
The strangulation charge was filed following a Jan. 29 incident in which an intoxicated Blomquist began making sexual advances toward his partner.
The victim told Norfolk police that Blomquist had been drinking heavily that day and after the two returned home from dinner, Blomquist indicated that he wanted to have sex. The victim did not want to have sex with Blomquist because of his inebriation, according to the pre-sentence investigation report.
But Blomquist began forcing the victim to perform various sex acts despite the victim telling Blomquist "no" more than once.
The victim described the acts to police as being “extremely forceful.” At one point during the incident, Blomquist put one hand over the victim’s throat and squeezed, constricting her airway.
The constriction caused the victim to pass out, she said, and after she woke up, Blomquist was still having sex with her. The victim told police that she was shaking and having trouble focusing when she awoke.
In a May court hearing, Blomquist pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation and subsequently had a charge of first-degree sexual assault dropped. At that hearing, the victim asked the judge to drop a previous protection order against Blomquist and to grant him a bond reduction.
The victim appeared in court again Thursday, taking the stand in support of Blomquist. She told Johnson that Blomquist has “obvious” alcohol problems, but that he is needed at home to help care for their children.
“It helps me having him there in the household. It’s made a huge impact on the family with him being at home,” she said. “The family was falling apart when he was incarcerated, and the major thing is that, since his release, I’ve seen the difference it’s made on our family.”
The victim said in court that she struggles from physical ailments and has mental health struggles that don’t allow her to work.
Blomquist is the family’s only source of income, she said, and a prison sentence would have dealt extreme hardship on the family moving forward.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, cross-examined the victim and asked her to confirm that Blomquist had “asked you to perform a number of sexual acts against your will.”
Kiernan also pointed to pre-sentence investigation reports that indicated Blomquist had placed blame on the victim for the events that unfolded on the night of the incident.
“He tried shifting the blame to your mental health issues. Were you responsible for his actions that night?” Kiernan asked, to which the victim responded “no.”
Kiernan didn’t make a sentence recommendation per the plea agreement, but he did detail Blomquist’s criminal history, which includes convictions for five assaults, three crimes against persons, two restraining order violations, one kidnapping charge and one false imprisonment charge.
Hartner, when requesting a probation sentence for Blomquist, said he was “very drunk that night and took things too far.”
“He is very regretful as to what happened,” she said.
When given the chance to speak, Blomquist said he has been actively seeking to enter into psychotherapy treatment to address his mental health needs.
He’s been working 60 to 70 hours a week, he said, and is seeking medication that will help him long-term.
Blomquist pleaded with the judge that he is ready to better himself through various forms of treatment.
“I am terribly regretful, and I don’t think the PSI said enough of how regretful I am,” Blomquist said. “I understand the magnitude of this situation, and I’m terribly sorry to my wife and my daughter — having to put them through this.”
Johnson gave Blomquist a stern reminder that any probation violation could result in re-sentencing.
“I’m going to give you an opportunity, and not because of what you’ve done, sir,” Johnson said in reference to Blomquist’s dependents. “Have no allusions about the court’s willingness to incarcerate you.”