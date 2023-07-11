Nearly an hour of public comment at Monday night’s Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting focused on a proposal to require that participation in sports at NPS would be based upon a students' biological sex at birth.
The proposed policy went beyond the NSAA’s official eligibility criteria for transgender students wishing to participate in sports, which involves a rigorous multi-step process requiring significant documentation from students, therapists, doctors and peers, in addition to documentation of hormone therapy and physical testing to ensure the athlete does not have an advantage.
Thirteen members of the public spoke on the issue, with the majority — eight — of the speakers against the policy, and one maintaining to understand both sides.
Objections to the policy were wide-ranging.
Derek Ippensen, former Norfolk High School principal, spoke out against the policy, referring to it as “unnecessary” and “damaging,” given that the NSAA already has a policy in place for trans student athletes.
He stated that a transgender student had shown interest in playing a sport at NHS, and when Ippensen explained the steps required by the NSAA for the student to participate, the student was “heartbroken.”
Emma Armbruster, an NHS graduate and recently graduated psychology student from Creighton University who has done research on policies affecting trans athletes, spoke against the policy. “We have a vulnerable population who will reap consequences if this policy is passed. … This is already a population at odds.”
Sarah Armbruster, a resident who recently had children graduate from NPS, also spoke against the policy. “It saddens me that the board is even taking time to discuss this,” she said. “There has been no issues that have come up with this … there’s nothing that’s come though, so we are getting on a pulpit to make children who need more love, more care, more acceptance, shunned from their community. … I am 100% against the idea of creating a policy for no reason except to make young children feel terrible.”
Jennifer Ippensen, a longtime teacher and current library worker who also spoke against the policy, stated that “I want the trans and nonbinary youth … to know that you are seen, and supported, and you are loved. There are many people in this community who are here to help you and who will stand by you.”
Those who spoke in favor of the policy cited many reasons for their support. Kay Francavilla and Kami Riley both cited concerns over “biologically male” students utilizing female locker rooms, though locker room use was not at issue in the policy.
Peggy Hoffman, who stated that she did not have children in the district, also spoke in support of the policy. She stated that “the God we serve says no woman should wear what a man wears, no man should wear what a woman wears, and those that do are an abomination. That’s out of our Bible.”
She went on to add “if it needs to be, we should remove athletics. We can’t bear the cost, we’re a Class A school with a Class B population.”
She also stated that she has a “transgender niece” and that “I keep my distance, she keeps hers.”
When it came time to vote on the policy, most of the board seemed at a loss — with the notable exception of board member Beth Shashikant, who had prepared a response to “false rhetoric that was spread during the public comments session of last month’s board meeting.”
“Some of the articles quoted by one of the speakers last month incorrectly portrayed the facts of these incidents, and I’d just like to clarify them,” Shashikant stated, before systematically debunking a number of allegations made regarding false rumors about transgender students assaulting other students.
“I believe all sexual assault is a crime, but this has nothing to with needing anti-transgender policies at Norfolk Public Schools. This anti-transgender movement is the latest example of marginalizing and demonizing a group of people using false or inaccurate information, leading to violence against them. It has been previously done to Black people, Native Americans, Jews, gay people, Muslims, the list goes on. This fearmongering will put real lives in danger,” Shashikant said, before questioning why the policy was needed at all, given that no trans student athlete at NPS had caused issues with fairness or injury, and the district already follows NSAA guidelines to evaluate students on a case-by-case basis.
The board was silent, prompting Shashikant to ask, “Nobody wants to say anything? I’ll keep going,” before listing statistics on the low number of students who identify as transgender.
“We are talking about less than 20 students,” Shashikant said. “Why are we making a policy for something that isn’t a problem?”
To date, only five transgender students in the state of Nebraska have qualified through the eligibility criteria, out of a total pool of six applicants, according to NPS superintendent Jami Jo Thompson.
“Why not take care of it now before it becomes a problem?” asked board member Lindsay Dixon, before stating that female students need to be protected. “Why not prevent it?”
“Aliens might come down from outer space, where’s our policy about that?” Shashikant asked. “I’m just saying, this isn’t something we need. It’s already addressed on a case-by-case basis. So why do we need a blanket policy that is going to exclude a group of students? It’s going to put a target on their backs, and frankly, it’s not really necessary.”
“It’s not putting a target on their backs, it’s protecting the girls,” Dixon argued.
“This same argument was made against gay students,” Dixon said, citing past opposition to allow gay students in locker rooms or gay people to serve in the military. “And where are we with that now? Gay students are allowed to use the locker rooms, and we don’t have any issues.”
In response to questions from board member Sandy Wolfe about the physical advantage biologically male students may have over biological females — a question addressed by the NSAA’s policy requiring physical testing to show no advantages are held by a transgender student athlete — Shashikant stated that the benefits of sports were more than just winning.
“Learning to get along, learning to be part of a team, exercise, developing a new skill, camaraderie … it’s just another avenue to give kids a chance to belong, and to be part of something. And here we’re talking about taking away something from some of the most vulnerable students at a difficult age,” Shashikant said.
Board member Teri Bauer again brought up the idea of shared locker rooms.
“Again, we’re not talking about locker rooms and restroom usages, we’re talking about participation in sports,” Shashikant replied.
Board member Brenda Carhart said that “my vote’s not going to be against transgenders, or them, or their beliefs, I still think that we need to respect them. … No matter what we decide tonight, the population needs to be treated with respect. But I am going to vote for this policy because I think it’s the right thing.”
“We’re in a very conservative community, and I’m here to represent some of those neighbors that I have, and some of the people, so it’s very difficult for me to know what to do, I’ll just be honest,” Wolfe said.
“One of the things that kind of bothers me about this is that as a school board, we’re supposed to be nonpolitical, and nonpartisan, and I feel like this issue came up due to politics,” Shashikant said.
“Again, we have a policy in place, we have procedures in place that we follow, they’ve worked just fine up to this point, we’ve had no issues, no complaints, so I don’t understand why we’re trying to railroad this through all of a sudden,” Shashikant said. “Again, we are a public school, here for all students. All of them.”
The first reading of the proposal passed 5-1. A second reading must pass for the policy to be implemented.