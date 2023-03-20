NELIGH — Dawn Nelson had always wanted to have a storefront, but she had to put that on the back burner for several years.
After graduating from Northeast Community College with a business, marketing and management degree with an emphasis in merchandising, Nelson said she took “a regular job in an office.”
She noted marketing was difficult back then as social media and the internet weren’t as prevalent.
Nelson also became a registered nurse in the waning years, but her passion for retail was always in the back of her mind. Now, she’s been able to pursue her dream.
Nelson took over as the owner of Rural Route One Boutique, 315 Main St. in Neligh, on Jan. 28. The store had been in operation for a couple of years prior to her taking over the business.
“I have been blessed to work with several businesses over the past several years,” she said, noting she’s worked with organizations through her family’s philanthropy efforts.
“This is always something I’ve always been passionate about but never had the opportunity to do so. (But then) this opportunity became available and I thought this was a great time to jump in and do it.”
Nelson said although she bought the business as a women’s boutique, she hopes to expand the store to include a men’s and children’s line. She noted her goal is to also expand the current women’s line to include a western/boho fit. The style consists of floral patterns, flowing shirts and floppy hats.
She’s not done yet with her aspirations for the store. Nelson said she wants to add a section to highlight small local businesses.
“It’s my hope to create a community in our space that promotes self-love, a positive image and a welcoming environment so that when you leave Rural Route One Boutique, you are already looking forward to returning to our little boutique,” Nelson said.
Nelson said she’s working with her children, Ashleigh and Steven, in creating the store. She cited Ashleigh’s interest in the western/boho style was driven to include the fit to the boutique.
Meanwhile, Steven is working on the men’s line, Nelson said.
Having worked with several small Nebraska businesses over the years, Nelson said she has a passion for those kinds of shops.
“The shelving units on both sides (of the boutique) will be reserved for a Nebraska local section for small businesses,” she said, adding that items include goat soaps, macramé and more. “... It’s been a process. It’s only been a week and a half since we bought it so it’s all new.”
Ultimately, the boutique will be home to “fun, unique items that hopefully will appeal to a wide variety of folks,” Nelson said. “It’s not one significant niche.”
Rural Route One Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and noon to 5 p.m., Sunday.