Fertilizer prices escalated in the 2022 market and aggravated an already trying production season for farmers, but there may be hope for a decline in pricing this spring.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln professors Lia Nogueira and John Beghin discussed futures for fertilizer in relation to the pricing of natural gas in a recent podcast offered by the UNL Center for Agricultural Profitability.
Nogueira looked at the last 10 years of a fairly stable and low-volatility fertilizer market. In 2020, prices started to see an increase.
Then, a perfect storm created market increases that affected the American farmer’s bottom line. In 2021, weather events, plant closures, supply shortages, changes in market structure and high demand combined to produce price levels not seen since 2008. Heading into 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine further escalated price increases, leaving many American farmers wondering when the market volatility would end.
Beghin examined the price of natural gas and its connection to fertilizer. The first link between fertilizer and natural gas is in the mix of fertilizer because nitrogen is needed for the recipe and nitrogen is a product of natural gas. The second link between the two products is the use of natural gas for production of certain fertilizer mixes.
It is believed natural gas prices peaked in May 2022 and have been falling steadily in Europe and the U.S. even though prices are still high in Japan. The professors agree the trend has been set for a somewhat lower fertilizer price.
Nogueira looked at the price of fertilizer compared to the corn yield and found fertilizer is increasing its unit price when considering the breakdown of costs of corn production. On the flip side, there seems to be a decreasing use of fertilizer.
Farmers are using what fertilizer they purchase more efficiently than when fertilizer was first introduced in the 1970s, finding the right ratio for profitable yields as time moves along.
Soil testing is more available and better understood today. Improved fertilizer release formulas have been discovered, and improved technology has been developed for application of fertilizer like applying through irrigation systems.
Beghin is not sure this is better news but admits the perfect storm situation is behind the farming industry and prices are dropping. He looks forward to the downward trend around the world.