PIERCE — A man who dealt nearly 28 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a Pierce business last year will spend at least the next 16 months incarcerated.
Shon Little, 46, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 3 to 6 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine, a crime Little pleaded guilty to in September. The Beemer man will be eligible for parole after serving 18 months of his sentence — he was credited with 55 days already served — and will be released after serving three years barring poor behavior.
Little had initially been charged with a Class 1C felony but had his charge amended to a Class 2 felony as part of a plea bargain. He had faced a five-year mandatory minimum and up to 50 years in prison but was spared the required minimum when he entered a plea.
Tuesday’s sentence stems from an April 28, 2021, drug deal that Little executed with a confidential informant utilized by the Nebraska State Patrol. The patrol had provided the informant with $900 that was used in the transaction at the Dollar General in Pierce.
Little handed the informant a self-seal bag with a substance inside it that later field tested positive for meth. The informant also told an investigator that Little was wearing a handgun in a holster during the exchange.
Lab results showed that the bag contained just under 28 grams of meth, equivalent to about 1 ounce.
Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg agreed not to recommend a specific sentence for Little, but he said there were a few factors that bothered him.
First, the 28 grams of meth Little dealt was a significant amount, Lohrberg said.
Second, Little sold the drug in the parking lot of a Dollar General.
“That’s a busy store in our community. There are lots of people in and out of there who don't want to be around that,” Lohrberg said.
Most concerning to the county attorney was that Little had a pistol on his hip during the deal.
“The confidential informant saw the pistol as well,” Lohrberg said. “That’s troublesome to me.”
Little’s attorney, Mark Albin, said his client had gotten into drugs, a problem that manifested itself over the past couple of years by way of criminal charges in Stanton, Cuming and Madison counties, in addition to Pierce County.
Albin said Little wasn’t a regular drug dealer, that he only sold meth because his buddy, who had been incarcerated at the time, told him to.
“That doesn’t mean anything except criminals do stupid things and he did it,” Albin said.
Little told Albin he didn’t want to be the man he was, the defense attorney said, and that he had made efforts to change.
“I’d like to think, judge, that he’s finally getting it,” Albin said. “If there's ever a time to get it, it’s now.”
Little said he was sorry for “doing it” in Pierce County, for doing it at all.
“I just want to change who I am,” he said.
Johnson told Little that he hurt the community.
“This harms the community and leaves the community with the aftermath and expense and time of picking up the pieces of people’s lives that you have provided access to drugs with,” the judge said. “... You understood the unlawfulness of your actions and proceeded irrespective of that.”
Little has a lengthy criminal history, although all of his convictions up until the last year were misdemeanors. Johnson said he would take that fact into account, something he said operated in Little’s favor.
But Little picked up a series of charges in multiple other counties while his Pierce County case was pending, which indicated to Johnson that Little was likely to commit more crimes.
“When people are out on bond, they make or break themselves,” Johnson said. “They tell the court whether or not they can or cannot follow bond conditions.”
In Cuming County, Little pleaded guilty to terroristic threats in October. That conviction resulted from an incident in which Little forced himself into a Beemer man’s apartment and threatened the tenant with a blunt-force object. Little faces up to an additional three years in prison in that case and will be sentenced by Johnson on Thursday.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Norman S. Escalera, 46, Pierce County Jail, pleaded no contest.
— Jason L. Jensen, 45, Hadar, was unable to appear. A motion to continue his hearing was sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Ginny L. Willits, 40, Randolph, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Third-degree assault
— Lonnie L. Synovec, 54, Pierce, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Spencer D. Volden, 25, Orchard, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
— Alexander S. Widler, 25, Pender, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of attempted burglary
— Anthony J. Fuerhoff, 40, Norfolk, pleaded no contest.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted burglary
— Devin N. Zollars, 27, 512 S. Seventh St., had his probation continued without revocation.