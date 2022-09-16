PIERCE — A Beemer man could face up to a 50-year prison sentence after he was convicted of a felony drug charge on Thursday.
Shon Little, 45, pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony that was reduced from delivery of 28 grams or more of meth as part of a plea agreement with the Pierce County Attorney’s Office.
Little’s conviction derives from an April 28, 2021, drug deal he completed with a confidential informant utilized by the Nebraska State Patrol. The patrol had provided the informant with $900 that was to be used in the transaction at the Dollar General in Pierce.
Little handed the informant a self-seal bag with a substance inside it that later field tested positive for meth. The informant also told an investigator that Little was wearing a handgun in a holster during the exchange.
An arrest warrant for Little wasn’t issued until this summer since the patrol had been waiting on lab results to confirm that the substance Little dealt was indeed meth. Lab results revealed that the bag contained just under 28 grams of meth, equivalent to about 1 ounce, said Ted Lohrberg, Pierce County attorney. The amount was previously believed to be over 33 grams.
Little, who posted 10% of $75,000 bond on Aug. 18, is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The 45-year-old also is facing charges of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree criminal trespassing, stalking and disturbing the peace out of Cuming County.
Little’s Cuming County charges stem from an incident in which he allegedly forced himself into a Beemer man’s apartment and threatened the tenant with a blunt-force object. He faces a sentence of up to 55 years’ imprisonment in that case.
ALSO APPEARING before Johnson on Thursday was 53-year-old Lonnie Synovec of Pierce. Synovec pleaded not guilty to one count of terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony.
Synovec’s charge was filed following allegations that on May 23, he walked into a Pierce business and threatened to put bullets in the heads of a pair of men who wanted to purchase land from his family.
Synovec posted 10% of $10,000 bond on May 24.