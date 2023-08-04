BATTLE CREEK — A section of park closed to the public for years opened to receive curious visitors on Thursday evening.
A ceremony unveiling work on the first phase of renovations taking place at Heritage Park served as a pinnacle of opening-day festivities for Battle Creek’s 150th anniversary celebration, which will run through Sunday, Aug. 6. Until recently, access to the area was limited by a tall chain-link fence and locked gate.
“Very few people have gone into Heritage Park,” said Battle Creek librarian Jessica Fouts, one of four women spearheading efforts to revitalize the park. “It’s just been locked up, and it’s only by special appointment that you could get in.”
Family members of the park’s original founders were asked to officially cut the ribbon on the park. A flag-raising ceremony, singing of the national anthem and a brief presentation also took place.
Heritage Park was founded in the 1990s when buildings were moved in to accompany the historical Czech-Slavic cabin originally built in 1869 by Joseph Skala, the town’s second settler.
Marcie Sextro, who serves on the revitalization committee with Fouts, Donna Murphy and Ginger Howser, said the cabin — which had been relocated from a property in rural Battle Creek — was built using a rare design.
“Studies done in the early ’70s show there were only like three in the whole country. We don’t know how the other ones are faring,” Sextro said.
A movie house and the authentically furnished office that once housed the practice of Dr. Edward Tanner, who came from New York to serve as Battle Creek’s first physician, were moved in when the Heritage Park was established. But efforts to bring the project to fruition ran out of steam shortly after they began and some of the structures began falling into disrepair, Sextro said.
The state of disrepair became a serious concern as members of the 150th celebration committee approached the four women about the possibility of doing a history walk. They decided to take on the major task of seeing the park through to the original vision.
Their revitalization efforts began about a year ago and have been divided in stages. The first phase — at which the public received a look on Thursday — includes the renovation of the doctor’s office, which required a new foundation and braces in the floor.
“It had broken in the middle because there wasn’t a foundation underneath it in the middle,” Sextro said of the building.
The park also includes a history walk featuring 18 stands with panels highlighting moments of the town’s history and some of its more famous residents. They include Rosie O’Neill, who is credited with creating the Kewpie dolls, and Ethel Tillotson, the first woman aviatrix in Nebraska.
For landscaping in Heritage Park, the group utilized funds from a grant Battle Creek had received from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.
“We really want this space to be as educational as possible,” Sextro said. “We went to the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and asked for native plants and grasses to be planted in there.”
Vegetation in the park will be labeled with their scientific and common names. A “Three Sisters Garden” also can be found in Heritage Park, reflecting traditions of the Pawnee Tribe of which Chief Petalesharu, who is said to have played a major role in the name behind the town, is a part.
The group has partnered with volunteers from the community to carry out some of the work, and members of the local FFA chapter have been recruited to help with mowing and trimming.
Sextro said sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as pads for benches and wheelchairs, are a priority addition for Heritage Park, especially because of its proximity to the nursing home.
In addition to the grant money from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, funding for the project has come from a variety of sources, including a grant from Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska to pay for the stands and from Farmers Pride. Sextro and Fouts said they are grateful for everyone who has contributed.
The second and third phase of the park’s renovation will occur over the next few years with the ultimate goal of being included on the Nebraska Passport program.
Sextro said her hope for the park is twofold. She hopes those who visit come to see how unique the Battle Creek community really is and how the steadfastness of its people throughout history have tried to make an impact on Northeast Nebraska.
“I also hope they can go and find a peaceful place to really see beauty around them and have a place where if they’re having a tough day, they can go sit under all of the native plants and enjoy some peace and quiet,” she said.