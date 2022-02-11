MADISON — A man could face a lengthy prison term after he was formally charged in January for an alleged offense that involved an underage girl.
Jaymes Werner, 25, is accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a teenage girl in October in Madison County.
On Oct. 3, a Madison County sheriff’s deputy was called to a Tilden residence in reference to a purported sexual assault. A teenage girl said she had been called to come over to that residence that morning and hang out with Werner.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the girl said she arrived at the residence and smoked marijuana with Werner. The two were apparently going to watch television, but, according to the girl’s statements, she was coaxed into a bedroom, where Werner allegedly started touching her in a sexual manner.
At one point, the alleged interaction in the bedroom escalated to a brief sexual encounter, according to the affidavit. Around that time, law enforcement said the owner of the residence knocked on the door, interrupting the incident. The owner later notified the girl’s parents of the purported interaction.
Shortly after speaking with the girl later that day, the deputy arrived at Werner’s residence and asked him if he would be willing to answer questions about the alleged incident. According to the affidavit, Werner alleged that he had friends over at the time and started backing into his residence. The deputy then grabbed Werner’s shirt and arrested him without further incident.
Werner was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, but the county attorney’s office later amended the charge to a different felony offense. Werner’s bond was set at $10,000, and he was able to post 10% of his bond on Oct. 5 and was released from custody. Charges were not formally filed against Werner until Jan. 10.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith amended the first-degree sexual assault charge without prejudice, meaning he is able to amend the charge back to sexual assault at a later date if he feels there is sufficient evidence to do so.
The current charge against Werner is a Class 2A felony, so if the state is able to show in county court that there is probable cause a felony was committed, Werner’s case will be bound over to district court.
Defendants charged with a felony in Nebraska have the right to a preliminary hearing to determine whether probable cause exists, or they can waive that right and automatically have their case bound over. On Thursday, Werner appeared before County Judge Donna Taylor and exercised his right to such a hearing.
He is represented by Megan Hoins of the Madison County Public Defender’s Office and is scheduled to appear next on Thursday, March 10.