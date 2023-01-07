A rural Battle Creek man charged with six crimes in connection with alleged sexual abuse of two teenagers is now facing a separate felony theft charge.
A complaint filed by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith on Thursday charges Travis Belina, 25, with one count of theft by unlawful taking. The complaint alleges that Belina, between Jan. 9 and Aug. 31, took or exercised control over movable property of another worth $5,000 or more with the intent to deprive them of said property.
The charge is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Belina runs Belina Feedlot LLC south of Battle Creek. The 25-year-old also had purchased MK Feedlots — previously owned by Max Kant, who was convicted of bank fraud and sentenced in September 2020 to a year in prison and ordered to pay $1,590,363 in restitution.
MK Feedlots would house and feed cattle before they would be sold for slaughter. Kant was a customer of Security National Bank and had an operating line of credit, a real estate loan and a purchase inventory line of credits with Security National Bank.
Kant had submitted to Security National Bank fraudulent live cattle purchase contracts between MK Feedlots and multiple companies.
Companies that had agreed to purchase thousands of head of cattle from Kant reported millions of dollars in losses. Belina acquired MK Feedlots, which also was near Battle Creek, when Kant’s legal troubles came to a head.
Belina was charged in August with two counts each of third-degree sexual assault, child abuse and tampering with a witness. It is alleged that he repeatedly sexually abused two teenagers who used to work at his feedlot and paid the purported victims to not say anything about what had happened.
Belina appeared in Madison County District Court on Friday for a hearing related to the charges that were filed in August. A pre-trial motions hearing in that case was scheduled for Monday, May 1.
He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the theft charge in county court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.