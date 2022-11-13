I probably looked pretty calm last weekend, but rest assured, my inner teeny-bopper was squealing with delight.
On Saturday night, members of Duran Duran — the band whose posters, pinups and lyrics plastered my bedroom walls as a pre-teen and teenager — were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. And the me I knew from the 1980s was pretty stoked about the accolade.
It’s not like I know them personally. The closest I’ve ever come to meeting them was when my cousin, Jill, and I caught one of their reunion tour shows at Midland Theatre in Kansas City in 2005. The venue was so tiny that when one of us (not me) called out, “I love you, John!” the band’s bass guitarist, John Taylor, actually responded in kind.
We still giggle about that.
But this band’s induction into the hall of fame hit me on another level. I think John Taylor said it best during his acceptance speech when he talked about how music nourished the band “and gave us identities.”
That rings true for me. Being a fan of this band helped me realize it’s OK to march to my own beat.
I was an awkward kid spending a lot of time alone the first time I discovered Duran Duran. My sister had the TV tuned to MTV in her old house on Northwestern Avenue sometime in 1984. The world around me ceased to exist as these five well-dressed, expertly coiffed boys from Birmingham, United Kingdom, began singing something about dancing on the valentine. I had no idea that meant, but from that moment on, I was hooked.
The music was hot, and the musicians were, well, they were adorable.
So my fandom began. I bought Duran Duran albums. I hung Duran Duran posters on my walls. I got a subscription to Tiger Beat Magazine, and I consumed every bit of filtered information I could get my hands on about Duran Duran. I even begged my parents to take me to one of their concerts in Omaha when I was a freshman in high school. Sadly, I was not very persuasive.
But my inability to catch them live until I was much, much older does not diminish how much I loved Duran Duran. Trust me when I say, there’s a reason I own a fedora, and it’s all Nick Rhodes’ fault.
Even though my taste in music veered toward the harder side of rock ‘n’ roll as I’ve aged, I still love Duran Duran. It’s not difficult to find hints of their influence lingering in my life. (Confession: True Duran Duran fans will find many subtle nods to the band all over the novel I published in 2015.)
But for as wonderful as the induction was, it also proved to be bittersweet.
During the ceremony, singer Simon Le Bon read a portion of a letter penned by guitarist Andy Taylor revealing he is living with the “slow burn” of Stage IV metastatic prostate cancer, the same kind of cancer my dad stubbornly fought. The revelation drove home the reality that even heroes face their own mortality.
That breaks my heart because this band has held a special place inside me for so many years. The music and style it has given to the world has played a huge role in helping me find my identity, in helping me find comfort in my awkwardness and inspiration in my solitude.
“I’ve come to believe the essence of our job is this: We get to make people feel better about themselves,” Le Bon said during his acceptance speech on Saturday night.
As far as this fan is concerned, their mission is accomplished.