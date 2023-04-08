A Cuming County man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman at a residence near Bancroft in March was charged this week with three crimes, including one count of attempted first-degree sexual assault.
Blake Tonjes, 29, was named in a complaint filed Monday by the Cuming County Attorney’s Office. Besides the felony attempted sexual assault charge, Tonjes is charged with third-degree assault and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.
The Bancroft man’s charges stem from a purported disturbance at a rural Bancroft residence on March 23.
Around 9:30 p.m., a Cuming County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the residence to make contact with Tonjes, as it was reported he had been aggressive and was throwing things, according to an arrest affidavit. Two others who had been at the home with Tonjes left the residence to seek safety.
The two people who had been with Tonjes returned to the home after law enforcement arrived.
Asked by the deputy what had happened, a man alleged that Tonjes had become upset with a woman and pulled her off of a sofa by her legs. The woman had temporarily gotten away from Tonjes, but Tonjes allegedly chased her around in an attempt to catch her.
In a separate conversation with law enforcement, the woman provided a similar account of what had taken place.
The deputy encountered Tonjes inside the home and asked him what had happened. Tonjes, according to the affidavit, would repeatedly say, “I need to be in prison.”
Tonjes was arrested on suspicion of assault. As he was being escorted out of the home, he purportedly began calling the woman an assortment of names and said something similar to “I will get you.”
While authorities were arranging medical clearance for Tonjes and determining where he would be jailed, they were discussing the incident that led to Tonjes’ arrest. Tonjes was listening to the conversation and heard a deputy mention the alleged assault.
Tonjes then turned toward officers and reportedly said he wasn’t just trying to pull the woman off the sofa, but that he had attempted to pull her pants down so that he could sexually assault her. It was the only statement Tonjes made that night with regard to what had occurred.
After being medically cleared, Tonjes was transported to the Pierce County Jail. His bail was set at $10,000, and he was ordered not to return to the location where the alleged incident happened.
Tonjes appeared in court on Wednesday without an attorney. He is scheduled to appear again Wednesday, April 12.
If convicted of each count, he would face up to 23 years and 3 months in prison.