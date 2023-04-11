A judge has set bail for a Tilden man accused of sexually assaulting two girls over a three-year period at $500,000.
Patrick Cowling, 40, must post 10%, or $50,000, to be released from jail. He was charged on Friday with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
On April 4, a woman filed for two sexual assault protection orders on behalf of two girls against Cowling, alleging that Cowling had sexually assaulted the two minors.
In a probable cause affidavit that became publicly available on Monday, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wrote that he observed an interview of the victims conducted by a child advocacy professional on April 4.
The girls said during the interview that Cowling would come into their bedrooms to give them a hug and tuck them into bed. But the “hugs” often would result in Cowling touching the girls sexually, they alleged.
The purported sexual assaults occurred between 2018 and 2020, when one victim was 9 to 11 years old and the other was 13 to 15. The girls said no similar incidents had occurred since 2020.
Cowling was questioned by a second investigator on the same day the victims were interviewed.
According to the affidavit, Cowling admitted to touching the girls in a sexual manner 10 to 100 times. He then was placed under arrest.
The criminal investigation into Cowling began after one victim told a woman on April 1 that she and the second girl had been sexually assaulted by Cowling.
On the day of the child advocacy interview, the woman who was notified of the purported sexual assaults filed protection orders on behalf of the victims, writing that she feared for her safety and that of the girls. A district judge granted the protection orders.
A conviction for first-degree sexual assault of a child carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison, and a conviction for third-degree sexual assault of a child would entail up to 3 years in prison.
County Judge Ross Stoffer ordered Cowling to not have any contact with the alleged victims or anyone under 18 years old as part of his bond conditions. Cowling was scheduled to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday.