A Norfolk man who was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child had his bail set this week at $250,000.

David Perrin, 62, must post 10% of that, or $25,000, to be released from jail. County Judge Michael Long set Perrin’s bail amount and also found that probable cause existed for police to arrest and detain him.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Perrin with first-degree sexual assault of a child and enticement by electronic communication device following an investigation by the Norfolk Police Division.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 4, a Norfolk police officer was dispatched to speak with a man who said his 12-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by Perrin.

That evening, Perrin allegedly asked the girl to help him pick out a gift for his wife. Instead, the girl alleged, Perrin took her to Southside Salvage in Norfolk, where he was working at the time.

At the salvage yard, according to the affidavit, Perrin took the girl to a van and sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle.

After taking the girl back to her house, Perrin allegedly told her not to tell anyone or he would go to jail for 20 to 40 years.

One of the alleged victim’s relatives gained access to her cellphone that same evening and saw messages from Perrin on the girl’s phone instructing her to delete explicit photos the two had exchanged.

Perrin arrived at the salvage yard the next morning and was placed under arrest.

A detective was granted permission to look around the salvage yard, where he located the van in which the alleged sexual assault took place. The girl’s description of the appearance of the inside and outside of the van was consistent with what the detective observed.

The sexual assault charge against Perrin carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison. The enticement charge is punishable by up to 2 years of incarceration.

Perrin is scheduled to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

