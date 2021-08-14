B-I-N-G-O! Bright ideas apply to Beemer Legion bingo at fair

WEST POINT — When visiting the Cuming County Fair, it’s nearly impossible to avoid sitting down for a few rounds of bingo with friends. With jackpots that usually climb up to $20, it’s a great way for kids to have fun and maybe earn extra dough for tickets.
The announcer’s voice is heard as far away as the exhibition barns, constantly underscoring the sounds of clattering rides, screaming kids and shredding tractor pulls. The soft glow of the deep yellow lightbulbs brings everyone together in a sense of unified competition when they try their luck at one of the best yearly offerings of the Cuming County Fair.
But not all bingo games are created equal. Knowing when to “hold your cards,” as the announcer will frequently call out after a person declares a win, and when to walk away from the table is essential to boosting the chance of walking away with a little extra for later.
Like any game, bingo has a list of rules and strategies that are optimal. The field of game theory is concerned with finding these optimal strategies on a statistical level, but it can offer an edge to those willing to listen to its advice.
Bet on fewer cards across more games, according to the math. This is common sense, but not just for the obvious reason that playing fewer cards increases the real chances of missing out on a number because you spent too long searching. The real reason you want to play fewer cards across more games is a matter of varying player pools and the likelihood of your card winning over time attributable to exposure.
Before any given game of bingo begins, there’s a possibility, though exceedingly rare, that four balls will be all it takes to find a winner. The likelihood of a winner being found for each subsequent ball after turn four gets higher and actually approaches one, meaning that the likelihood of a game ending after infinitely many turns (or in this case, the maximum number of turns at 75) will get closer and closer to 100% with each passing turn.
None of that is groundbreaking: Even children intuitively feel that statistical connection, getting uneasy after being one number away for turns on end.
“Ah geez, somebody’s going to win,” said one little girl with four potential win conditions in a particularly long game Friday night. Sure enough, two turns after she prophesied her card’s doom, three players, including the boy next to her, called out bingo simultaneously to take home a pot of $4 each, good for eight games at the Beemer American Legion’s operation.
Illustrating time spent playing the game can yield a lot of information — this can be hard to keep track of while playing a card (some find this out the hard way with brisk announcers), but it’s one of the best ways to track winnings, losses and odds. Having a friend track the number of games played on a piece of paper can be enlightening, especially if providing such information as turn tallies, jackpots and player counts (which can be derived from jackpot by multiplying by 4 to count the quarters spent and multiplying by 2 to account for the split pot.)
This information can help players keep track of their odds. Because multiple players can win, the chance of a card winning a game is not simply one over however many cards are being played. Instead, the chance of every card winning increases with each passing turn. In 75 ball bingo, the chance of any card getting a hit on a given turn would be one-third to start if it weren’t for the free space that reduces the total number of hittable numbers to 24 out of 75 numbers in the game.
Getting a hit reduces the numerator by one, while a turn passing reduces the denominator by one.
Multiply 24/75 by 23/74 by 22/73 by 21/72 to get the odds of having all four of the first four numbers called. The result is the quotient 255,024/29,170,800, which doesn’t actually tell much. It is useful to give that there’s about a 0.8% chance of any given player having all four first numbers, but accounting for the layout of those numbers on a card can be challenging without some serious math skills.
Numbers don’t matter on your card. It’s easy to feel like a card is a stinker after missing a lot of hits in a row, but it’s less rotten luck and more statistical inevitability to have dry runs.
While it doesn’t necessarily matter for increasing the chances of winning in a given game, sticking to the same card is almost always preferable unless given a defective one because it increases the number of games you can play by wasting less time during the buy-in period to swap cards.
While it may only seem like a dozen seconds, if just five people switch cards between any game, a full minute is lost for no gain. Across 10 buy-ins, that time could have in theory been spent playing another round and increasing your exposure to a winning outcome.
Going into a bingo session with the knowledge that it is essentially a luck game can help ease sore feelings, especially among younger kids just learning the game. Explaining the concept of luck in a way that avoids superstition and helps them grasp statistical concepts, even at an early age, can help young children to not be discouraged if the Fates aren’t on their side. As Albert Einstein once quipped, “God does not play dice with the universe.” He doesn’t roll the bingo cage, either.
Overall, bingo is an inefficient way to make money, just like any game of chance, so it’s incredibly important to keep in mind that the real reason bingo is played is to provide a way for people to spend time with friends, family and the community. Avoiding the trap of getting caught up on winning by playing several cards game after game — a strategy that burns money quicker than it raises the chances of winning — focusing on having a good time is what really makes a good bingo expert.
In the end, the best way of increasing your chances of winning is to bring friends along who will play, too, on the understanding that the winner buys ice cream for the squad, a good outcome for everyone.
Or, if you’re like the little boy next to the girl with winnable hits in four spots who had to split his jackpot three ways, you might have a different point of view.
“I ain’t sharing none of mine!” the boy said. The crowd laughed as his voice cut through the fairground commotion, providing a reminder of what county fairs are really all about.