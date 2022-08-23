The attorney for a Kilgore man charged with first-degree murder filed a motion earlier this month to suppress any statements made by the suspect to law enforcement after his arrest.
The motion filed by Todd Lancaster, the attorney for 26-year-old Kevin Kilmer, alleges that any statements by Kilmer to law enforcement officials are the product of an illegal arrest. Such statements were received by authorities in violation of Kilmer’s right to have an attorney present, Lancaster alleged.
Kilmer, according to Lancaster’s motion, did not intelligently waive his Miranda rights, and his interrogators “failed to scrupulously honor his invocation of constitutional rights.”
Moreover, according to the motion, any statement attributed to Kilmer was involuntarily made and taken by law enforcement in violation of rights provided to Kilmer under the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and 14th amendments.
Kilmer is accused of using an ax to kill 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss at a Kilgore residence on the evening of Aug. 23, 2021, before being arrested the next day.
According to an affidavit, a woman told Cherry County dispatch about 8 p.m. on Aug. 23 that Kilmer had recently shown up at her residence in nothing but underwear, with blood on his arms and hands.
The woman said she allowed Kilmer to take a shower at her residence, which is about 30 miles west of Kilgore. Kilmer later told the woman that he had killed someone named “Ruth” and left her body in a suitcase along the road, according to authorities.
Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 23, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Kilmer at a Kilgore residence where he had been staying. Kilmer, officials said, denied making any statements about “killing Ruth” and allowed authorities to search inside.
A deputy found suspected blood spatter on a kitchen wall and, shortly thereafter, Kilmer allegedly fled on foot. He was located by law enforcement in a wooded area shortly after 11 a.m. the next day.
Less than three hours after apprehending Kilmer, authorities said they located a body in rural Kilgore that was identified as Wittmuss.
According to court documents, Kilmer said during an interview with investigators that he wanted to plead insanity, stating that “no one with my personality could be capable of causing harm to Ruth Wittmuss.”
A hearing on Lancaster’s motion to suppress Kilmer’s statements to authorities will be presided over by District Judge Mark Kozisek on Tuesday, Sept. 13. If Kozisek grants Lancaster’s motion, prosecutors wouldn’t be allowed to use any statements by Kilmer to authorities at trial.
Kilmer, who has remained housed at the Cherry County Jail since his arrest on a $1 million bond, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If he is convicted, Kilmer would face life in prison or possibly the death penalty.