Atlantic one of many hotels in early Norfolk

The Kensington building downtown is destined to be a showcase hotel again, as it was when it opened in 1926 as Hotel Norfolk. But it was not the first hotel or boarding house in town. In the late 1860s, when Col. Charles Mathewson was building his mill, workers stayed in a boarding house made of sod. I doubt they had room service, but at least they had a roof over their heads.
A newspaper article from 1899 talks about an Elkhorn Hotel located on what is now Norfolk Avenue between First and Second streets. City officials had condemned the building, and it was sold to Carl Reich, who was going to move it to his property south of town, repair it and use it as a dance hall. I wonder if the dance hall was ever built.
By the end of the 20th century, Norfolk had several other hotels, including the Atlantic and the Pacific, which were built by John Koenigstein in the 1880s. Koenigstein had already built a pharmacy on the corner of Fifth Street and Norfolk Avenue. When it was destroyed by a fire in 1885, he built the Pacific Hotel there. He also built the Granada Theatre, which is gone, and the Granada building, which still stands.
Atlantic and Pacific seem like unusual names for hotels in a town in the middle of the country. Perhaps Koenigstein longed to live by the ocean and thought naming his hotels the Atlantic and Pacific would make him feel closer to them.
Located at 111 S. Sixth St., the Atlantic wasn’t flashy or ornate, but it was efficient. The two-story building had 17 rooms. Two staircases led to the second floor — perhaps one was for men and one was for women, or one was for going up and the other for going down. I’m not sure. In the early years, a pot-bellied stove heated the dining room. A barn and outhouse were located behind the building.
In 1884, Charles and Sarah Carmen acquired the hotel and added a hack service to transport people between the hotel and train depots. In 1889, Charles Wohlford bought the hotel, and in 1902, he sold it to Charlotte Illgen, a widow with eight children who moved to Norfolk from Illinois.
In 1917, when plans were being made to build Hotel Norfolk, Illgen turned down an offer of $24,000 for her hotel. Ten years later, she leased it to Walter and Christine Halsey. Eventually, the Halseys’ daughter and son-in-law lived and worked in the hotel. In 1937, another daughter, Marie, and her husband, Lawrence Tannehill, moved in with their children William, Jack, Richard and Gay. The late Gay (Tannehill) French, who owned 5th Street Tavern for many years, once said she remembered watching her brother, Richard, and his friend, Johnny Carson, perform a magic show in the hotel.
The Illgen family eventually sold the property to Lester Scheer. The building was demolished in 1945 or 1946, and in 1950, Norfolk Auto Supply moved into a new building on the site. After the hotel was demolished, and before the new building was constructed, a portable roller rink operated on the lot.