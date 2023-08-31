NELIGH — The Neligh Mill State Historic Site in Neligh has a new look.
On June 10, demolition began on the two old elevators that stood on the north side of the mill for more than 100 years.
According to Don (Harv) Ofe, the site supervisor since 1987, the wheat elevator was built in 1886, and the corn elevator was built in 1899. The two elevators were used to house wheat and corn that was ground into flour at the mill until 1959 when the mill stopped making flour.
After that, in October 1963, White Grain Co. of Neligh purchased the elevators from Jay Ames, the last owner of the Neligh Mill. They used the elevators until about 1986, according to Ofe, and then they gave the elevators to the Nebraska State Historical Society. From 1986 on, the elevators were simply used as storage.
About a year ago, the Nebraska State Historical Society decided it wasn’t cost effective to continue to maintain the elevators, so it began the process to acquire a demolition permit to remove them. The removal of the two elevators “is the most major change to the mill in all my years as site supervisor,” Ofe said.
Now that the elevators have been removed, the original mill building is more visible to anyone passing through town. Ofe said the siding on the north side of the warehouse portion of the mill would need to be replaced, and the bricks on that side of the mill itself would need to be tuck-pointed.
The Neligh Mill became a historic site in 1973, the centennial year of the mill and the town of Neligh. Neligh gets its name from John Neligh, who was a partner in a mill operation in West Point. Neligh scouted the Elkhorn Valley area in 1872 and came upon a spot that he thought perfect for building another mill. He purchased 520 acres in 1873 from the Omaha and North Western Railroad, according to Ofe.
Neligh then began construction on the mill, using clay from the hills north of town for the bricks and cottonwood trees from the banks of the Elkhorn River for the large beams and floor joists. “The doors, windows and some of the finished flooring pieces were shipped in from Columbus and Yankton,” Ofe said.
Even though the town of Neligh bears his name, John Neligh stayed only until the winter of 1873-74. Because of financial problems, he sold the unfinished mill and the town site to William C. Gallaway and William Lambert. Gallaway and Lambert finished building the mill, and Lambert opened the first general store in Neligh. John Neligh returned to West Point, where a town park now bears his name.
During its operating years, the mill had seven different owners. Under the ownership and management of S.F. Gilman, the mill was one of the top 10 flour producing mills in Nebraska from 1900 until Gilman’s death in 1915. During those years, the mill produced 98,000 pounds of flour per day, and it operated 24 hours a day from Monday through Saturday. There were two 12-hour shifts each day, and 12 to 14 people worked each shift.
Each year, the Neligh Mill State Historic Site draws numerous visitors, but this summer there has been a significant uptick in the number of visitors; July alone saw 705 visitors. This is due to Neligh having celebrated its 150th anniversary in early July and to the Nebraska Passport program. This is the third time the Neligh Mill has been a featured stop on the program.
Andrew Jacobsen is in his third summer as a tour guide at the mill, and he said the 150th celebration brought local people to the mill. “There were people who have lived in Neligh for 40 or 50 years and had never visited the mill before,” Jacobsen said. He enjoys his job as a tour guide because he’s studying at the University of Nebraska at Kearney to become a history teacher, so the history of the mill appeals to him, and he gets to teach visitors from all over the world about the mill.
The mill is open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays until Saturday, Sept. 30, and there is no charge to visit it. After September, it will be open those same hours but on Mondays through Fridays. Ofe said that in the offseason, it’s best to call ahead to make sure the mill is open. Visitors may call the mill office at 402-887-4303. They also may check the website of history.nebraska.gov for more information about the mill and its history.