Asking questions is the key to success in college life

When students first arrive for fall semester at the beginning of their college career, oftentimes they have no idea what is around the corner. Even longtime veterans of the university world in their fourth, fifth or even sixth year still stumble into new areas where they’re lost or clueless.
The solution to feeling overwhelmed by all of the new information is relatively obvious but often forgotten in the paralysis that accompanies the drastic changes to daily life that college brings. Asking questions is a phenomenal way to navigate the stress of college classes and campus living.
The best source of answers is advisers assigned to students. Shooting an email to an adviser can be an excellent way to find answers or at least get pointed in the right direction. This is an absolutely vital resource for any student stuck on nearly any aspect of their college living, especially because advisers get paid to make sure their advisees are successful. Advisers always have the best interest of their students in mind, so being honest and owning up to flubs can be an excellent way to win their trust and get someone on your side to clean up the mess.
Outside of advisers, professors are another excellent resource. Questions asked in class can always help students to make sure they understand the material they’re paying to learn, and chances are if one student is left in the dark on something and needs clarification, others might as well. There’s almost no harm in asking a question in class unless it makes it run long.
But if you are in a class that’s flying at a breakneck pace, there’s another option to get clarification: Office hours. Office hours, like advising, are something that professors are paid to do to help their students succeed. Despite this, they’re often mentioned as one of the most underutilized resources on college campuses. There’s no shortage of professors who will admit they wait for students to talk with that never show up. A simple email notice ahead of time can get a student into the good graces of a professor by showing their commitment to their education and set the student up to make sure they’ll get a firmer grasp of the material for their next quiz.
If both of these resources weren’t already enough, there’s also a wealth of students who have almost certainly gone through some of the exact same problems an incoming freshman or a super-super-senior may face.
Asking peers in similar majors, nearby residence halls, fraternities or sororities, student government or in the cafeteria can yield surprisingly helpful answers full of empathy and understanding. Of course, they could be entirely off base as well. Students should always check with their adviser or professor before taking their peer’s word for it when it comes to important matters.
If all else fails, a Google search can give a good place to start. Simply typing in the item causing confusion with the name of a college can yield surprisingly to the point answers to some of the most important questions about college. Finding the right office to email or phone call can often be a magic bullet to almost any administrative problem a student might encounter in their college career.
Asking good questions can put you ahead of the pack. The “who, what, when, where, why and how” arsenal is a good checklist to run through to make sure students know who to ask for more help, what they need help with, when something needs to be done by or will become relevant, where something will happen or to go for more information, why it is important or happening and how something will happen or will affect their life. These cliched interrogatives are staples of note-taking for a reason: They give all of the relevant facts and their impact in a time-efficient way, giving the questioner more time to ask better questions as their understanding evolves. Gaining knowledge is a self-perpetuating activity.
Students who arm themselves with more understanding are more likely to put their money to good use and fulfill their commitments in classes, clubs and campus life. No strategy is stronger at building a strong foundation for understanding and success than questioning everything, and putting it to use through college life has almost no disadvantages other than being labeled as “annoying” by someone who cares entirely too much about other people’s business.
So to all of the students who have arrived for their first or last semester or anywhere in between: Ask away! And never be ashamed to take an active interest in education. It will always show its benefit in the long run.