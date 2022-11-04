Archive makes history accessible

History buffs have a new resource to allow them to read old newspapers, flip through a Norfolk High School yearbook and soon review photos, documents and maps pertaining to Norfolk’s history.
The resource is due to a partnership between the Elkhorn Valley Museum and the Norfolk Public Library. The project began five or six years ago when the library digitized microfilm of Norfolk’s early newspapers, including the Daily News. However, until recently, the archive was available only on computers at the library.
Now issues of the Daily News from 1887 to 2020 can be accessed via the library’s web site. The site also offers some issues of the Norfolk Merchants News, the Norfolk Weekly News and others, as well as Norfolk High School yearbooks from 1889 to 2016.
Soon, more documents, photos, maps and other items will be available, said Jessica Chamberlain, the library director.
The partnership between the library and museum began when staff at both entities realized they both had materials of historical value they wanted to make accessible to the public, Chamberlain said. Among the items is a handwritten newspaper dating back to the 1880s that is in the library’s collection.
“We’ll digitize it and give the original to the museum,” she said.
Just recently, Drew DeCamp, the museum’s registrar, packaged a number of maps and sent them to Advantage Archive, the company that digitizes the items and hosts the website. Included in the package DeCamp sent were maps of Norfolk from the 1880s, cemetery maps and others.
Once the documents are digitized, the originals can be stored and do not have to be handled, yet they will be available to the public
“Every time you open a rolled map, it’s risky,” DeCamp said.
The yearbooks were digitized and loaded onto CDs five or six years ago, said Libby McKay, museum director. The CDs were sent to Advantage Archive and included in the collection, which is called the Norfolk Community History Archive.
Now that the archive is active, the challenge will be deciding what to include, McKay said.
After all, as a community archive, it can include not only materials in the museum and library’s collections, but also items submitted by the public.
For example, histories of clubs, organizations and churches as well as veterans’ stories and personal memories of Norfolk’s early days could be included, Chamberlain said.
“This is the stuff you can’t find on Google,” she added.
But it’s not going to come together overnight. Indeed, Chamberlain said it would be an “ongoing process.”
The museum recently received a grant from the Nebraska State Historical Foundation to help fund the project, McKay said.
The museum staff recently utilized the newspaper archive when planning a cemetery tour, and found it useful.
“It’s amazing how wonderful it is when doing background work,” DeCamp said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To access the archive, visit http://norfolklibraryne.advantage-preservation.com/.