Singing, dancing, a guitar, a violin and an “American Idol” performer were all present at the Arc of Norfolk’s talent show Thursday evening at The Stables.
Participants of the Arc presented their musical abilities in front of a welcoming and encouraging audience of about 100 people made up of family and friends.
One performer, carrying all the charisma of Elvis himself, sang “Jailhouse Rock” in an outfit mimicking the famous singer’s iconic white jumpsuit complete with a red scarf.
A duo sang Frozen’s “Love is an Open Door” while playfully acting out the actions and expressions of the Disney movie characters during the animated song.
The anticipated performance of “American Idol” contestant Cam Amen provided the first and last song of the night. Amen, a platinum-ticket winner in the 21st season of “American Idol,” sang “Golden Hour” by JVKE and “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, respectively.
The Arc of Norfolk is a local chapter of a state and national organization that advocates with and for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
“It’s important for them to be their own voice,” said Kayla Walnofer, Arc of Norfolk executive director. “It’s important for them to be self-advocates.”
Parents of children with developmental disabilities founded the Arc of Norfolk in 1953, making 2023 its 70-year anniversary.
In the 1950s, it was common for parents to send children with developmental disabilities to an institution, but a group of parents sought more for their children and began teaching them themselves.
The Arc of Norfolk continues to offer classes in life skills, parent education, advocacy and self-advocacy.
The Arc endorses a supported decision-making approach for its members rather than the traditional emphasis on guardianship, highlighting the importance of autonomy and independence for individuals with disabilities.
“They should be able to live their life how they want to live it,” Walnofer said. “We’re just here to offer support along the way.”
Haley Kennedy, who played “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” on her violin from memory has enjoyed countless year-round events with her involvement in the Arc.
“I’m so honored to be a part of the Arc and see these events come together,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy, who learned violin in fourth grade, has played for nine years and graduated high school this year.
Ross Wagner sang “Traveling Soldier” by Cody Johnson while strumming his guitar. He dedicated the song to Vietnam veterans as several people in his life were involved with or affected by the war.
Wagner’s favorite parts of participating in the Arc are the “friendly folks and fun events,” he said.
Following the talent performances, Amen, named judge for the night, recognized the performance that resonated with him the most.
“There’s one performance I can’t stop thinking about ever since she left the stage,” Amen said. “Would Haley come up here?”
Amen called Kennedy to the stage where they took a photo together and shared their interest in the violin.
Amen noted that he has played as well but isn’t able to play from memory in the same way as Kennedy.
At the end of the night, a combined free-will donation of around $300 was gifted to Amen as a thank you for coming and to aid in upcoming audition-associated costs.
Amen said he enjoyed attending whether or not money was involved, but he was flattered to receive a gift and all of the support.
The guest star took photos with attendees and handed out autographed photos, even signing two performers’ 70th-anniversary Arc of Norfolk T-shirts.
“It’s very humbling,” Amen said, “to be a sort of role model and to be the person to bring happiness into a room.”
Next season’s “American Idol” auditions will begin in July, and Amen is planning to attend.