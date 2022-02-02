MADISON — The Nebraska Supreme Court recently found itself ruling on a case that involved a discrepancy over a single dollar.
In a Jan. 28 court filing, the high court dismissed an appeal made by a group of Madison County residents over a September 2020 conditional-use permit for a trap and skeet shooting range.
On Sept. 15, 2020, the Madison County Board of Commissioners granted the Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club an application for a conditional-use permit to operate the shooting range, which was later appealed by Ronald and Linda Kowalewski and Robert and Sally Schroeter.
With an appeal comes fees, which are required to be paid by the appellants, in full, within 30 days of the commissioners’ approval of the permit. So on Oct. 14, 2020, the appellants deposited a $100 check with the county clerk as a cash bond for costs, plus an $82 check payable to the district court that was intended to cover the filing fee.
The problem? The filing fee paid to the district court that was required to perfect the appeals was $83 at the time. So the appellants were $1 short of the required filing fee.
Then on Oct. 16 — 31 days after the commissioners’ decision and one day after the deadline to appeal that decision — the appellants paid an additional $1 to the clerk of the district court. Records showed that the Kowalewskis and the Schroeters did not make any request or attempt to have the county clerk apply the money from the bond to the filing fee.
On Dec. 2, 2020, the appellants, who had been represented by George Moyer of Norfolk, filed a petition detailing their allegations that the board of commissioners erred in granting the conditional-use permit.
The board of commissioners subsequently filed a motion the next day to dismiss the petition on the basis that the docket fee had not been timely paid. The Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club also filed a motion to dismiss the petition on the same grounds.
District Judge James Kube then presided over a hearing on the motions to dismiss the petition. During that hearing, Kube took judicial notice of a file concerning notations from the clerk regarding the filing fee and the notice filed by counsel.
The judge then dismissed the appeal for failure to pay the required docket fee, prompting the Kowalewskis and Schroeters to appeal the case to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
The appellants alleged that the district court had erred by: sustaining the board’s motions to dismiss; dismissing the appeal; and considering Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club’s motion to dismiss.
The Kowalewskis and Schroeters also alleged that, in addition to the $82 docket fee, the county clerk also had a $100 cash bond on deposit and should have applied $1 from that bond to the filing fee.
In its Jan. 28 court filing, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that no case law exists suggesting that a prospective appellant can pay less than the entire docket fee. The court also determined that the county clerk did not have any responsibility to use money from a bond to make up the difference for an underpaid docket fee.
The high court expressed in the case filing that the petition was jurisdictional, meaning that the Madison County District Court had proper authority to make a ruling on the petition.
“I agree we lack jurisdiction over this appeal, because the docket fee deposited by the appellants was a day late and a dollar short,” a Nebraska Supreme Court justice said in the filing.
The shooting range is east of the northern part of Madison at 55454 829th Road, about 1 mile east of Highway 81. The owner of the property had signed off on the application for a conditional-use permit before the board’s approval.
The Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club had moved from a location east of Norfolk in Stanton County, where a lease for a similar range had expired.