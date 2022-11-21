Apartments going up in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD — Michael Foods, Wakefield Community Schools and the Wakefield Health Care Center are three of the largest employment drivers in the community of Wakefield.
The workforce that sends youngsters to school, fills its ballparks and shops at downtown businesses also occupies housing in the Wakefield community.
A housing study in the past 10 years has shown that overcrowding is an issue in a town with a population nearing 2,000, calling for the construction of a new 90-unit apartment complex.
Two 30-unit apartment buildings are going up in the first phase; construction began in July.
Wakefield Progressive, a nonprofit that is instrumental in developing the project, plans for the apartments to become available for renters in June 2023. Once those apartments are spoken for, the third building will be built.
The apartments are located along with other recently developed properties on the southeast side of Wakefield along Highway 35, following rezoning to change from industrial to residential.
Roy Perry Construction of Sioux City, Iowa, serves as general contractor for the project.
Each of the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments features balconies and full kitchens and are equipped with washers and dryers. Some of the apartments will be reserved for those who meet income guidelines; others are designed to be accessible for those with disabilities.
Along with the 90 proposed apartments, 43 garages also will be available.
The idea for the project was initiated when Wakefield became the recipient of a 2018 Rural Workforce Development Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. When the project began to take shape in 2020, a visit by Gov. Pete Ricketts piqued the interest of additional supporters.
The $961,000 revolving fund then was supplemented by various partners: Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, Michael Foods, the City of Wakefield, Enel Green Energy and the Iowa/Nebraska Bank, along with a grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
“They came together with a common goal,” said Megan Weaver, economic development director of Wakefield Progressive, “and have contributed since then.”
The result has been $1.8 million in projects for the Wakefield community, including rehabilitation loans and down-payment assistance.
Tax-increment financing also has become available.
In addition to employment, Wakefield offers a number of “nice amenities” for its residents, Weaver said. Some of them include a swimming pool, baseball fields, a community park and K-12 school, along with the Little Red Hen Theatre Co. presenting live musicals and adult drama, an area-wide farmers market and vendor fair, a country music festival known as The Wakefield Party, and Wakefest, featuring live bands during an evening of all-you-can-eat chicken wings.
In addition, Wakefield is fortunate to have the Gardner Foundation, Weaver said, “and a city that is willing to invest in ideas for growth and provide infrastructure to do so.”