Details for a proposed development that includes five 36-unit apartments in southwest Norfolk were shared earlier this week with city officials.
The Norfolk City Council, meeting as the Community Development Agency, voted unanimously Monday to forward the proposal to the Norfolk Planning Commission.
According to documents filed with the city, the project site is about 7 acres of undeveloped land, roughly in the area north of Big Red Keno.
The proposed five 36-unit apartment buildings would provide up to 180 units total. It includes one clubhouse and pool area, and six 12-unit garage structures (72 stalls total).
The name of the developer is Foundry Apartments LLC.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said access to the property would be constructed from West Pasewalk Avenue. There also will be a sidewalk on the south side of West Pasewalk Avenue.
“A turnaround for Parker Circle is also planned,” Gates said.
Water and sewer will have to be extended to the site as well as electric, gas and telecommunications utilities. Additionally, the redeveloper will fill and grade the site to properly drain the groundwater runoff and provide appropriate grading levels to erect the buildings.
The developers are seeking tax-increment financing. Last August, the Community Development Agency declared this property as part of nearly 100 acres in the area as blighted and substandard, the first step necessary in it qualifying for TIF.
Gates said the public improvements and other TIF-eligible costs are expected to be almost $4.4 million plus the cost for the Parker Circle improvements.
Total project costs, including private improvements, are expected to be more than $26 million. The total requested TIF is $4,015,810.
Frank Arens, a member of the Community Development Agency, said the area is busy with traffic. He questioned if there would be a stop light on Pasewalk Avenue to help traffic get onto it from the apartment.
Gates said there hasn’t been any talk about a stop light so far.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the primary concern for traffic in the area would be left turns. There already is a lane on Pasewalk Avenue that allows for left turns as it is a three-lane street, he said.
“We have not done any curb generation model around that,” Rames said, “or asked for that.”
Given the concern, it would be OK to ask for a curb generation model, but it might not generate a traffic light, Rames said. It could, however, generate, potentially, a separate right turn only for eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic already has the left-turn lane, he said.
Nobody representing the developer spoke at the Community Development Agency meeting.
Rames said it also was worth noting that there would be three approaches to the proposed development. Along with Pasewalk Avenue, there are extensions planned for Parker Circle and Market Lane, he said.
All members of the CDA at the meeting voted to forward the proposal to the Norfolk Planning Commission.
If approved there, it would go before the Norfolk City Council.